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Home > Investigations > Catholic Church
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EXCLUSIVE: Catholic Church Abuse Probe Uncovers Hundreds of Victims

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Source: MATEUS CAMPOS FELIPE/UNSPLASH

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Oct. 30 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Nearly 1,000 children were sexually abused by Catholic clerics across three Massachusetts dioceses, according to a devastating new investigation that also found church leaders repeatedly failed to protect children and that serious gaps in oversight remain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Massachusetts Attorney General's Office said its seven-year investigation found evidence that 275 Catholic clerics abused 944 children in the dioceses of Fall River, Springfield and Worcester over the course of a century.

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Investigation Exposes Decades of Church Cover-Ups and Abuse

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An investigation found widespread child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.
Source: UNSPLASH/Akira Hojo

An investigation found widespread child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.

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Investigators reviewed more than 300,000 pages of records and interviewed more than 100 people, including survivors, advocates, attorneys, clergy and diocesan employees.

Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell called the findings a long-overdue public accounting of what happened to children entrusted to the church.

"For decades, survivors of clergy sexual abuse... have carried the devastating consequences of abuse," Campbell said, adding that institutions entrusted with their care "too often failed to protect them."

The investigation found church leaders failed to act on allegations and warning signs, transferred accused priests without telling parishioners why, returned priests to ministry without adequate supervision, concealed reasons for removing priests and failed to consistently report allegations to law enforcement.

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Church Abuse Survivor Slams Decades of Failures to Protect Children

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Church leaders repeatedly failed to protect children, investigators found.
Source: ANNA HITCHINGS/UNSPLASH

Church leaders repeatedly failed to protect children, investigators found.

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Paula Cardoza, 60, said she still is troubled by the sexual abuse she endured at age 11, when she was fondled by a parish priest at St. Patrick's Church in Wareham.

"I could never understand it," Paula said. "Too often they protected the reputation of the church, rather than protecting children."

And Campbell's office found the problem cannot simply be dismissed as ancient history.

Although the dioceses adopted reforms after a notorious 2002 Boston abuse scandal, investigators found written policies were not consistently followed, with continuing gaps in oversight, accountability and transparency.

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Church Abuse Survivors Demand Justice as Legal Barriers Block Prosecutions

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Oversight and accountability gaps persisted despite church reforms, according to investigators.
Source: JOSH APPLEGATE/UNSPLASH

Oversight and accountability gaps persisted despite church reforms, according to investigators.

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The AG's office found three referrals to local district attorneys during the investigation.

One resulted in criminal charges, while other potential prosecutions were blocked by statutes of limitations or because the conduct was not illegal when it occurred.

SNAP – the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests – has long demanded greater transparency and accountability from church officials, arguing that institutional cooperation and full disclosure are essential to protecting children and giving survivors a path toward justice.

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Bishop Apologizes to Abuse Survivors as Church Faces Calls for Accountability

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Survivors' advocates called for greater transparency and accountability from church officials.
Source: CHRISTIAN HARB/UNSPLASH

Survivors' advocates called for greater transparency and accountability from church officials.

Campbell urged the dioceses to strengthen reporting, independently investigate allegations, enforce restrictions on accused clergy and make information about credibly accused priests publicly available.

Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha of the Diocese of Fall River said in a statement: "To all survivors of child sexual abuse, I am deeply sorry. We as a Church failed you when you were most vulnerable.

"As a Diocese, we are firmly resolved to continue to do all we can to help you heal, to make certain we are accountable, and to protect our children so that no other child suffers as you have."

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