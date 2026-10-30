EXCLUSIVE: Catholic Church Abuse Probe Uncovers Hundreds of Victims

Investigators reviewed more than 300,000 pages of records and interviewed more than 100 people, including survivors, advocates, attorneys, clergy and diocesan employees.

Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell called the findings a long-overdue public accounting of what happened to children entrusted to the church.

"For decades, survivors of clergy sexual abuse... have carried the devastating consequences of abuse," Campbell said, adding that institutions entrusted with their care "too often failed to protect them."

The investigation found church leaders failed to act on allegations and warning signs, transferred accused priests without telling parishioners why, returned priests to ministry without adequate supervision, concealed reasons for removing priests and failed to consistently report allegations to law enforcement.