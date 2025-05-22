Drugs Meow! Heroin-Smuggling Cat Snared Sneaking Into Prison With Smack Strapped to Animal's Back
A "drug-smuggling cat" has been busted.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a black-and-white animal was caught as it attempted to climb over a barbed-wire-lined fence in Pococi, Costa Rica, with a backpack full of drugs.
Catching The Cat
According to reports, a cat was attempting to smuggle nearly half a kilogram of cannabis and heroin in a backpack.
The animal was spotted as it attempted to gain entry to the Pococi Penitentiary in Pococi by jumping over the facility's fence.
The Costa Rican Ministry of Justice said in a social media post: "Penitentiary Police Rescue Cat Carrying Drug Packages Attached to Its Body - On Tuesday night, Penitentiary Police officers at the Pococí prison managed to rescue a kitten carrying two drug packages attached to its body.
"The officer stationed at one of the forts spotted the animal in the green zone and immediately raised the alarm. Thanks to the swift actions of the responding officers, the cat was caught and the packages removed, preventing them from reaching their final destination.
"Upon inspection, one contained 235.65 grams of apparent marijuana and the other 67.76 grams of apparent crack cocaine paste and two sheets of paper for making tickets.
"The Penitentiary Police proceeded to seize the drugs for processing while the corresponding coordination with SENASA (National Security Agency) was made for the cat's care."
The Shocking Video
As seen in the video posted online by the country’s Ministry of Justice, prison guards caught the cat while it was climbing on the chain-link fence with barbed wire attached to the top.
Authorities then had to cut the package off the cat’s fur using scissors before handing over the animal to the National Animal Health Service for an evaluation.
According to reports, officials are looking over security footage to try and trace the cat's steps before being caught to figure out who was attempting to smuggle drugs into prison.
'Animal Abuse' Allegations
After the video was posted on social media, the comments section was flooded with angry reactions.
One user wrote: How cruel? Poor little kitty."
Another said: "Disgraceful. Poor little guy."
A third commented: "That poor cat's life is in danger already."
A fourth penned: "That's bloody terrible."
A fifth fired: "Animal endangerment and cruelty charges as well as the obvious other ones."
A few other users had a more light-hearted response and joked about the cat receiving time behind bars for its actions.
One said: "And how many years in prison will the cat get?"
A second wrote: "Why wasn't the cat arrested?"
A third said: "I want to be told when the cat has its first court appearance! It better be live-streamed."