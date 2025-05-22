Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

Drugs Meow! Heroin-Smuggling Cat Snared Sneaking Into Prison With Smack Strapped to Animal's Back

Photo of the cat
Source: Facebook/Costa Rica justice Ministry

The black-and-white animal was caught as it attempted to climb over a barbed-wire-lined fence.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 22 2025, Published 5:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A "drug-smuggling cat" has been busted.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a black-and-white animal was caught as it attempted to climb over a barbed-wire-lined fence in Pococi, Costa Rica, with a backpack full of drugs.

Article continues below advertisement

Catching The Cat

cat drugs jail
Source: Facebook/Costa Rica justice Ministry

The cat was attempting to smuggle nearly half a kilogram of cannabis and heroin in a backpack in Costa Rica.

Article continues below advertisement

According to reports, a cat was attempting to smuggle nearly half a kilogram of cannabis and heroin in a backpack.

The animal was spotted as it attempted to gain entry to the Pococi Penitentiary in Pococi by jumping over the facility's fence.

The Costa Rican Ministry of Justice said in a social media post: "Penitentiary Police Rescue Cat Carrying Drug Packages Attached to Its Body - On Tuesday night, Penitentiary Police officers at the Pococí prison managed to rescue a kitten carrying two drug packages attached to its body.

"The officer stationed at one of the forts spotted the animal in the green zone and immediately raised the alarm. Thanks to the swift actions of the responding officers, the cat was caught and the packages removed, preventing them from reaching their final destination.

"Upon inspection, one contained 235.65 grams of apparent marijuana and the other 67.76 grams of apparent crack cocaine paste and two sheets of paper for making tickets.

"The Penitentiary Police proceeded to seize the drugs for processing while the corresponding coordination with SENASA (National Security Agency) was made for the cat's care."

Article continues below advertisement

The Shocking Video

cat drugs jail
Source: Facebook/Costa Rica justice Ministry

Authorities then had to cut the package off the cat’s fur using scissors.

Article continues below advertisement

As seen in the video posted online by the country’s Ministry of Justice, prison guards caught the cat while it was climbing on the chain-link fence with barbed wire attached to the top.

Authorities then had to cut the package off the cat’s fur using scissors before handing over the animal to the National Animal Health Service for an evaluation.

According to reports, officials are looking over security footage to try and trace the cat's steps before being caught to figure out who was attempting to smuggle drugs into prison.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'Animal Abuse' Allegations

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Nobel Peace Prize Shock On Horizon? How Donald Trump May Win Award After 'Obsessed' President Cried 'I Deserve It!'

split photo of Sean Combs and Sharay Hayes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Male Escort 'First Freak-Off Partner' Tells In New Book How He Spent Years as 'Bisexual' Rapper's 'Boy Toy' 

cat drugs jail
Source: Facebook/Costa Rica justice Ministry

After the video was posted on social media, the comments section was flooded with angry reactions.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

After the video was posted on social media, the comments section was flooded with angry reactions.

One user wrote: How cruel? Poor little kitty."

Another said: "Disgraceful. Poor little guy."

A third commented: "That poor cat's life is in danger already."

A fourth penned: "That's bloody terrible."

A fifth fired: "Animal endangerment and cruelty charges as well as the obvious other ones."

A few other users had a more light-hearted response and joked about the cat receiving time behind bars for its actions.

One said: "And how many years in prison will the cat get?"

A second wrote: "Why wasn't the cat arrested?"

A third said: "I want to be told when the cat has its first court appearance! It better be live-streamed."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.