Drugs Meow! Heroin-Smuggling Cat Snared Sneaking Into Prison With Smack Strapped to Animal's Back

According to reports, a cat was attempting to smuggle nearly half a kilogram of cannabis and heroin in a backpack.

The animal was spotted as it attempted to gain entry to the Pococi Penitentiary in Pococi by jumping over the facility's fence.

The Costa Rican Ministry of Justice said in a social media post: "Penitentiary Police Rescue Cat Carrying Drug Packages Attached to Its Body - On Tuesday night, Penitentiary Police officers at the Pococí prison managed to rescue a kitten carrying two drug packages attached to its body.

"The officer stationed at one of the forts spotted the animal in the green zone and immediately raised the alarm. Thanks to the swift actions of the responding officers, the cat was caught and the packages removed, preventing them from reaching their final destination.

"Upon inspection, one contained 235.65 grams of apparent marijuana and the other 67.76 grams of apparent crack cocaine paste and two sheets of paper for making tickets.

"The Penitentiary Police proceeded to seize the drugs for processing while the corresponding coordination with SENASA (National Security Agency) was made for the cat's care."