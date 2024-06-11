Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
True Crime

New York Caseworker on Life Support After Going to Wrong Residence for Home Check: Police

police
Source: UNSPLASH

Coto has been on life support with facial fractures and brain bleeding and swelling since the attack, officials said.

By:

Jun. 11 2024, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

A social worker in New York was severely injured after she was violently attacked while on a home visit in Peekskill, authorities said.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WCBS, Haseem Jenkins, 31, punched and kicked caseworker Maria Coto, 56, after she mistakenly knocked on his door on May 14.

Coto has been on life support with facial fractures and brain bleeding and swelling since the attack, officials said.

A neighbor said Coto ran into his apartment when she was attacked, and Jenkins followed her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The criminal complaint states Jenkins was shouting, “I’m going to kill you. I’m going to kill you, b****. I’m going to kill you, b****.”

The neighbor said he grabbed Jenkins by the neck in an attempt to stop the attack, which is when Coto “fell down flat on the floor, face down,” according to the criminal complaint.

MORE ON:
TRUE CRIME
Jenkins was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault, officials said.

He was being held without bail, and his next court date is scheduled for June 13.

Since the attack, Westchester County Executive George Latimer approved an emergency contract expanding security for Department of Social Services workers, and some caseworkers have been conducting home visits in pairs, the Peekskill Daily Voice reported.

In a statement, Latimer said, “This unforeseen and tragic incident has prompted us to take immediate action to protect our personnel from further harm while they perform their duties on behalf of the County of Westchester.”

