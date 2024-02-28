It's Official: Carmen Electra Legally Changes Name After Request is Granted

"There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted. The Decree is signed and The Petitioner's name is changed from Tara Leigh Patrick to Carmen Electra," the docs read.

This comes a little over one month after Electra filed her request, informing the court that she wished to dump her birthname and legally adopt her stage name. Now, she has to request a certified copy of her name change and she's good to begin her life as C.E. for real.

The Blast was the first to reveal that the judge signed off on her petition.