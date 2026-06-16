Carl Moon Secures First Ferrari Challenge Podium During Le Mans Race Week

Carl Moon’s Le Mans Breakthrough

Entrepreneur, investor, musician, and racing driver Carl Moon secured the first Ferrari Challenge podium of his career during the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans race week at Circuit de la Sarthe, marking another milestone in his debut season in the championship. The result came after a determined drive through the field and an updated post-race classification that elevated Moon to third place. For a driver competing in his first Ferrari Challenge season, the podium represents his strongest result to date and continues a rapid rise through one of Ferrari’s most competitive racing series.

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One of Motorsport's Greatest Stages

Competing at one of the most famous venues in world motorsport, Moon entered the weekend facing one of the toughest challenges of his young racing career. Circuit de la Sarthe has hosted some of the sport’s most memorable moments and remains a centerpiece of the annual 24 Hours of Le Mans race week. Against a highly experienced field, Moon delivered a composed performance throughout the race, demonstrating consistency, patience, and racecraft as he worked his way forward. The event attracted hundreds of thousands of spectators throughout race week, while millions more followed the action through international broadcasts.

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From P10 To The Podium

Starting from P10 on the grid, Moon immediately began making progress through the field. As the race developed, he found himself engaged in several intense midfield battles while continuing to gain positions against more experienced competitors. By the checkered flag, Moon had climbed five places to finish P5 on track. What already appeared to be his strongest Ferrari Challenge result of the season improved further after the race, when officials reviewed incidents involving drivers ahead and issued penalties that revised the final classification. Following those decisions, Moon was promoted from fifth to third place, officially securing the first Ferrari Challenge podium finish of his career. The result completed an impressive charge from tenth on the grid to a place on the podium during one of the most prestigious race weekends in the world.

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Source: Supplied Carl Moon competes in the Ferrari Challenge at Circuit de la Sarthe, battling through the field during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race week en route to a podium finish.

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Climbing The Ferrari Challenge Standings

The Le Mans podium continues a strong start to Moon’s rookie campaign. After six races in his debut Ferrari Challenge season, Moon has accumulated 24 championship points and currently sits among the Top 10 drivers in the standings. With each race weekend, he continues to gain experience against drivers who often have significantly more time in Ferrari competition. The Le Mans result provides additional momentum as the championship season progresses and reinforces his status as one of the series’ most closely watched newcomers.

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From The Moon Show To Motorsport

Outside of motorsport, Moon has built an international profile through entrepreneurship, investing, and digital media. Through The Moon Show, he has developed a global audience of more than five million followers across social media, becoming one of the most recognizable personalities in the cryptocurrency industry. Moon has also continued pursuing his music career. His recent release, Dragon, generated significant attention online and represented another step forward in a creative journey that has spanned more than a decade. The project explored themes of perseverance, ambition, and self-belief, values that have increasingly become associated with his personal and professional journey.

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Source: Supplied Carl Moon’s WEEX-backed Ferrari Challenge car races through Circuit de la Sarthe during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race week in Le Mans, France.

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Driving Impact Beyond The Track

Representing WEEX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Moon continues to bridge the worlds of digital finance and professional motorsport. The partnership has become a prominent part of his Ferrari Challenge campaign as both brands continue expanding their international presence. Alongside WEEX, Moon also brought attention to FostrAI, an artificial intelligence company focused on next-generation AI solutions, and KidsOR, a global children’s surgery charity. Earlier this year, he supported KidsOR’s mission by funding a pediatric operating theatre project in Tanzania, helping expand access to life-changing surgical care for children in underserved communities.

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Source: Supplied Carl Moon poses with his P3 trophy after securing his first Ferrari Challenge podium during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race week.

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The Next Chapter For Carl Moon

Reflecting on the achievement, Moon described the podium as one of the most memorable moments of his racing career so far. “Le Mans is one of those places every racing driver dreams about. To compete here during my first Ferrari Challenge season was already incredibly special. Starting P10 and fighting my way to P5 against such a competitive field was a great feeling. When the final classification was confirmed and we secured P3, it made the result even more rewarding for the entire team. Standing on the podium at Le Mans is something I will never forget.” With his first Ferrari Challenge podium now secured and a place inside the championship’s Top 10 standings, Moon leaves Le Mans with valuable momentum as his rookie season continues. For a driver competing in his first Ferrari Challenge season, the result represents another significant step forward in what is rapidly becoming a promising motorsport career.

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