Bravo Expands 'Vanderpump Rules' Universe with Las Vegas-Set Spinoff

The Vanderpump Hotel, the luxury establishment that is the center of the upcoming series, was formerly The Cromwell, located on the Las Vegas Strip. As reported by Casino.com, Vanderpump becomes the first celebrity to have a Caesars property on the Strip named after her. It also represents the fourth major collaboration between Lisa and Caesars in Sin City.

Between 2019 and 2024, Vanderpump and Caesars Entertainment jointly launched multiple outlets, including the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace and Pinky’s by Vanderpump, a lounge bar at Flamingo, both in Las Vegas. With The Vanderpump Hotel, the millionaire entrepreneur officially cements her place as one of the most influential celebrity hoteliers around.

“Lisa Vanderpump has been ruling over the Las Vegas strip for years now, with three hotspot restaurants serving up chic cocktails in her signature whimsical settings. Now, she is expanding her Vegas empire through the opening of her high-profile namesake hotel,” Bravo highlighted in its press release announcing the show.

However, Lisa didn’t start out owning a chain of luxury destinations. Her first foray into the limelight came as a breakout star in Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Since then, the 65-year-old restaurateur has acted in 12 seasons of Vanderpump Rules, a show which was initially premised on her SUR restaurant and lounge in West Hollywood, California.

Interestingly, the series itself was a spin-off from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and premiered in January 2013, running until its final season in December 2025. Bravo has since released three spin-offs in the Vanderpump Rules universe, including Vanderpump Rules After Show, Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, and The Valley.