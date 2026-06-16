Bravo Expands 'Vanderpump Rules' Universe with Las Vegas-Set Spinoff
June 16 2026, Updated 2:53 p.m. ET
Award-winning reality TV studio Bravo has greenlit a spinoff series centered on the hospitality empire of English businesswoman and television personality Lisa Vanderpump. The announcement was made on 11 May at the NBCUniversal Upfront 2026, where the media company rolled out its slate of new and renewed shows set to premiere throughout the year.
The upcoming spinoff, Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas, follows Lisa Vanderpump as she launches a luxury hotel in the heart of Las Vegas. While Bravo has yet to announce an official premiere date, the series is set to offer an inside look at Vanderpump as she navigates the challenges of balancing a thriving business with personal relationships.
Award-winning TV producers, 32 Flavors, and Amazon MGM’s Evolution Media are teaming up to deliver this reality masterpiece. The show also boasts an experienced executive production team, including 32 Flavors’ Alex Baskin, Michael Beck, Joe Kingsley, Natalie Neurauter, Barry Poznick, Brian McCarthy, Lisa Vanderpump, and her husband, Ken Todd.
From Hollywood to Las Vegas: Vanderpump’s Rise to Stardom
The Vanderpump Hotel, the luxury establishment that is the center of the upcoming series, was formerly The Cromwell, located on the Las Vegas Strip. As reported by Casino.com, Vanderpump becomes the first celebrity to have a Caesars property on the Strip named after her. It also represents the fourth major collaboration between Lisa and Caesars in Sin City.
Between 2019 and 2024, Vanderpump and Caesars Entertainment jointly launched multiple outlets, including the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace and Pinky’s by Vanderpump, a lounge bar at Flamingo, both in Las Vegas. With The Vanderpump Hotel, the millionaire entrepreneur officially cements her place as one of the most influential celebrity hoteliers around.
“Lisa Vanderpump has been ruling over the Las Vegas strip for years now, with three hotspot restaurants serving up chic cocktails in her signature whimsical settings. Now, she is expanding her Vegas empire through the opening of her high-profile namesake hotel,” Bravo highlighted in its press release announcing the show.
However, Lisa didn’t start out owning a chain of luxury destinations. Her first foray into the limelight came as a breakout star in Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Since then, the 65-year-old restaurateur has acted in 12 seasons of Vanderpump Rules, a show which was initially premised on her SUR restaurant and lounge in West Hollywood, California.
Interestingly, the series itself was a spin-off from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and premiered in January 2013, running until its final season in December 2025. Bravo has since released three spin-offs in the Vanderpump Rules universe, including Vanderpump Rules After Show, Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, and The Valley.
What Reality TV Lovers Can Expect From Lisa Las Vegas
The series will chronicle the ambitious efforts of Lisa Vanderpump and acclaimed interior designer Nick Alain as they transform all 188 rooms of the former Cromwell. Expect the cameras to follow every stage of the high-stakes renovation as Vanderpump and Alain work to “make the property worthy of the Vanderpump brand.”
Besides the rooms, the reception area, lounge, and rooftop pool at The Vanderpump Hotel also get a significant facelift. All of these redesigns are expected to serve as a central storyline in the scenes, offering viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the challenges and creative decisions involved in reinventing the Las Vegas landmark.
While Bravo is yet to announce a full cast, familiar faces from the Vanderpump Rules universe are expected to feature throughout the season. In fact, one of the most anticipated moments of the series would be the public grand opening of the hotel, which took place on 29 May. The high-profile event had in attendance several Caesars executives and friends of Vanderpump.
Elsewhere, Bravo also ordered the renewal of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, signalling the release of a second season in the near future. The pilot episode of the show was an instant hit, smashing records for the biggest ever series premiere by the studio on Peacock. It also retains the #2 spot for the biggest Bravo series across all platforms.
Other returning series on Bravo include Top Chef, Below Deck Down Under, Summer House, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. A new show titled Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives (wt) was also announced. Just as the name suggests, it is set in the Texas city of Boerne, where a group of glamorous women navigate ranch life and family relationships while still maintaining a vibrant social calendar.