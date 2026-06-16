True Crime Memoir 'Breaking Jenny' Hits No. 1 on Amazon as Readers Say They 'Couldn't Put It Down'
June 16 2026, Updated 2:41 p.m. ET
What started as grief quickly turned into something far more disturbing.
When "Jenny" (name changed for safety) lost her fiancé unexpectedly, she thought she was facing the painful task of putting her life back together after tragedy. Instead, she uncovered hidden phones, encrypted devices, journals, and recordings concealed beneath the floorboards of the home they shared. Evidence of a secret life she never knew existed.
That discovery became the foundation of Breaking Jenny, a true-crime memoir that is quickly gaining traction with readers, recently reaching top spots in multiple Amazon categories, including True Crime and Sex Crimes.
Co-written by Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker and bestselling author Shane Stanley and filmmaker and screenwriter Nic Fairbrother, the book blends firsthand testimony with investigative storytelling to examine one woman's experience with coercive control, manipulation, and hidden abuse.
The story reads like the plot of a psychological thriller. But according to the authors, it is built from an extensive archive of journals, medical records, recovered devices, financial documentation, and digital evidence that helped reconstruct years of deception and control.
As Jenny began reviewing the materials left behind, she uncovered evidence suggesting her fiancé had been living multiple lives simultaneously. While presenting one version of himself to family and friends, he was allegedly operating under alternate identities and concealing behaviors that those closest to him never suspected.
For Stanley, the story carried an even more personal dimension.
“I grew up with Max. I loved him. And I didn’t see it,” Stanley previously said. “That’s the truth I had to sit with while writing this. Looking back, the signs were there, but like so many people, I normalized what didn’t make sense. This became an exploration of how someone can live a double life while the people closest to them remain completely in the dark.”
But while the story itself has generated attention, the reaction from readers may be just as surprising.
According to Stanley and Fairbrother, one of the most consistent responses has been how quickly readers consume the book.
"The one main thing Shane and I keep hearing from our readers is how addictive this book is," Fairbrother said. "They literally can't put it down."
The authors say readers routinely report finishing the memoir in just a few days, with some staying up late into the night to continue reading.
"What I keep hearing is that the cliffhangers at the end of each chapter are doing exactly what we intended," Fairbrother added. "They pull readers into that next chapter."
The response has extended beyond casual readers.
Stanley says he has heard from psychologists, writers, editors, and publishing professionals who have been struck not only by the events described in the book but also by the emotional experience of reading it.
"I get calls and emails from clinical psychologists who are blown away by it," Stanley said. "They've read and treated extraordinary cases throughout their careers, but they still find themselves gobsmacked by what they have read."
Many readers, according to the authors, have also independently raised the possibility of a television adaptation.
"The limited-series discussion is brought up by almost everyone," Stanley said. "I've never been the one to bring it up—they do."
While Breaking Jenny contains many of the shocking elements associated with true crime, the authors maintain that the story is ultimately less about the perpetrator and more about the survivor.
Rather than focusing solely on what was hidden, the memoir follows Jenny's effort to understand how she became trapped in a relationship defined by manipulation, isolation, and emotional control. Through recovered journals, messages, recordings, and personal reflection, the book explores the psychological reality of coercive control and the slow process of recognizing it.
Readers appear to be connecting not only with the shocking discoveries but also with Jenny herself.
"Audiences are extremely invested in Jenny," Fairbrother said. "They feel protective of her, and yet adore her humor, her wit, and her resilience. Readers are shocked by everything that went on, and at the same time, it’s unique because it addresses the root of Jenny’s trauma and is healing not just for her but for so many people who are in her situation.”
As true-crime audiences increasingly seek stories that go beyond headlines and crime scene details, Breaking Jenny appears to be striking a chord by centering the survivor's experience rather than simply documenting the perpetrator's actions.
What emerges is both a true-crime investigation and a story of reckoning, one woman's effort to rebuild her understanding of herself after discovering that the life she thought she was living was built on secrets.
“Jenny’s story matters because she survived,” Stanley said. “And because the truth doesn’t stay buried forever.”
Breaking Jenny is available now in paperback, audiobook, and Kindle through Amazon and BreakingJenny.com.