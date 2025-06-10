Canada’s Gambling Hotspots: A Look at Casino Trends Across Provinces
Canada’s gambling landscape is diverse, with participation rates varying across provinces and cities. Major urban centers boast thriving casino industries, while smaller regions have more limited gaming options. Some players explore how to access restricted casinos via VPN, to bypass geographic restrictions, especially in areas where international platforms are limited due to licensing laws. This way, players can access the exciting benefits of global casinos without worrying about restrictions. Understanding which regions have the highest casino player rates offers insight into the industry's reach and influence across the country, and may shape player decisions about where to gamble.
Ontario stands as the top Canadian province when it comes to gambling activities and its main cities Toronto, Ottawa and Niagara Falls lead the way. The largest Canadian city Toronto maintains two main casinos including Casino Woodbine that recently achieved bigger gaming facilities while building its first hotel. The Rideau Carleton Casino in Ottawa operates as a primary gambling establishment which welcomes large numbers of yearly visitors. Niagara Falls, with its proximity to the U.S., boasts two major casino resorts: Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara. The iGaming industry in Ontario produced $2.4 billion in gaming revenue during the fiscal period of April 1st 2023 to March 31st 2024 according to official reports released by iGaming Ontario. The industry experienced a 72% surge during this period by gathering revenue from casino games and sports betting activities and poker portfolios.
Quebec also maintains a significant gambling presence, particularly in Montreal, where the iconic Casino de Montréal is located. As one of the largest casinos in North America, it features over 3,000 slot machines and 100 gaming tables. The province’s second-largest city, Quebec City, has Salon de Jeux, a smaller but well-frequented gaming establishment. Quebec’s gaming market is unique due to its high number of Video Lottery Terminals (VLTs), with over 9,900 machines spread across various venues, making it one of the most active provinces in gambling participation.
British Columbia distinguishes itself through its extensive number of casinos that exist between Vancouver and Richmond. The luxurious Parq Casino in Vancouver addresses both high-roller visitors and tourists in addition to the local player base of River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond. The British Columbia Lottery Corporation reports that 33% of adult residents in the province participate in gambling activities. The responsible gaming initiatives run by the province like GameSense help the industry to keep growing sustainably while promoting responsible gaming practices.
Alberta's two biggest cities Edmonton and Calgary maintain most of the gambling venues throughout the province. Two of Calgary's leading gambling destinations are Deerfoot Inn & Casino and Grey Eagle Casino. On the other hand, Edmonton has the River Cree Resort & Casino facility. Alberta hosts 28 casinos, yet its consumer base shows regular attendance by 24% of adults who engage in casino gambling activities.
The Atlantic Canada region consisting of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador holds the distinction for having the most regular casino players reaching 41% among adult residents. Casino Nova Scotia operates as the top gaming facility in Northeastern Nova Scotia from its location in Halifax. Gaming operations in Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador function primarily through VLTs and lottery games resulting in substantial contributions toward their region’s high participation rates.
Manitoba together with Saskatchewan maintain intermediate gambling levels throughout central Canada as data shows regular gambling participation reaches 22% among adults in these regions. The capital city of Winnipeg Manitoba operates two major gambling venues known as Club Regent Casino and McPhillips Station Casino. Saskatchewan's Casino Regina at its historic train station station continues to be the most popular gambling destination in the province because it provides slot machine and table game and poker entertainment. The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) operates multiple casinos spread across the province which contribute significantly to the gambling industry in their local areas.
While smaller in scale, gambling activities also exist in Canada’s northern territories. Whitehorse, Yukon, is home to the territory’s only full-scale casino, Diamond Tooth Gerties, a unique venue that blends gaming with entertainment. The Northwest Territories and Nunavut have limited gambling options, mainly restricted to lottery games and small-scale events.
With each province and major city hosting distinct gambling opportunities, Canada’s casino landscape reflects both regional preferences and regulatory approaches. This diverse and dynamic industry continues to evolve, adapting to technological advancements and shifting consumer habits.