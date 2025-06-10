Canada’s Gambling Hotspots: A Look at Casino Trends Across Provinces

Ontario stands as the top Canadian province when it comes to gambling activities and its main cities Toronto, Ottawa and Niagara Falls lead the way. The largest Canadian city Toronto maintains two main casinos including Casino Woodbine that recently achieved bigger gaming facilities while building its first hotel. The Rideau Carleton Casino in Ottawa operates as a primary gambling establishment which welcomes large numbers of yearly visitors. Niagara Falls, with its proximity to the U.S., boasts two major casino resorts: Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara. The iGaming industry in Ontario produced $2.4 billion in gaming revenue during the fiscal period of April 1st 2023 to March 31st 2024 according to official reports released by iGaming Ontario. The industry experienced a 72% surge during this period by gathering revenue from casino games and sports betting activities and poker portfolios.

Quebec also maintains a significant gambling presence, particularly in Montreal, where the iconic Casino de Montréal is located. As one of the largest casinos in North America, it features over 3,000 slot machines and 100 gaming tables. The province’s second-largest city, Quebec City, has Salon de Jeux, a smaller but well-frequented gaming establishment. Quebec’s gaming market is unique due to its high number of Video Lottery Terminals (VLTs), with over 9,900 machines spread across various venues, making it one of the most active provinces in gambling participation.