Cannabidiol For Communication — Can CBD Oil Help With Speech Therapy?

There are now a few placebo-controlled studies showing CBD oil positively impacts social anxiety disorder. Researchers in Japan and Brazil gave CBD oil to a group of students who had clinically-recognized social anxiety. In both trials, those who took the CBD oil reported less stress than those who only took a placebo.

Somewhat related to these findings, many researchers are investigating the role CBD oil may play in controlling autism symptoms. A few scientists in California now believe CBD may improve neuronal signaling in children with autism. Studies from Turkey and Israel also suggested children had fewer autism-related outbursts after they began taking CBD.