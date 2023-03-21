Cameron Diaz's Comeback Film Halted As Cops Investigate Costar Jamie Foxx Being Targeted In Alleged Money-Grabbing Scheme
Production on Cameron Diaz's comeback film has reportedly come to a screeching halt after her costar Jamie Foxx was targeted in an alleged money-grabbing scheme, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Netflix's big-budget film Back In Action is Cameron's first role since retiring from Hollywood in 2018 — but bosses have allegedly put the project on pause as the police investigate an employee who was fired on the set.
An investigation has reportedly been launched into the ex-staffer who may be linked to the alleged scam against Foxx. Reports claim the same employee may also be connected to other attempts to collect large sums of money from Hollywood stars.
"This film has been a bit of a nightmare," an insider told The Sun while revealing the alleged scheme. "There have been a lot of delays, especially with the weather thanks to filming outdoors in London in winter, but the latest issue is a bit more sinister.
"One staffer has been sacked, and there are investigations after someone tried to get access to £33,000 in cash from Jamie Foxx."
"It sounds as though they tried to offer up a Rolex watch as part of the deal but now there’s an investigation into everything going on," the source explained. "People will be glad when this thing finally wraps."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Netflix and Foxx's rep for comment.
The investigation news comes after it was reported that Foxx "had an absolute meltdown" on the movie's set, allegedly leading to three staffers being sacked.
Cameron's comeback project has reportedly left a bad taste in her mouth, with insiders saying she probably won't star in another film after this.
Sources said the 50-year-old actress is struggling with the long work hours and being away from her husband, Benji Madden, and daughter, Raddix, 3.
"These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix," a friend told Daily Mail. "Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world."
The conflict on the set isn't helping either.
"She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired from the business in the first place," the source added. "She has already proven herself in the industry and has nothing left to prove to anyone."
While fans can't wait to see Cameron back on their screens, RadarOnline.com learned that rom-com queens Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are allegedly not thrilled.
"Jen and Reese stand out above and beyond the rest, and they're bent out of shape by Cameron's un-retirement," a source dished.
A rep for Aniston denied the story, but the spy insisted, "Jen and Reese would never admit it, but Cameron's work break was a huge relief as she stole their thunder — and prize roles — many times over."