Calvin Klein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Calvin Klein, 83, has 'Marriage on His Mind' With Toyboy Boyfriend — Despite Their 47-Year Age Gap

calvin klein wedding boyfriend year age gap
Source: MEGA

Calvin Klein, 83, reportedly has a wedding on his mind with his boyfriend despite their 47-year age gap.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 27 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Fashion legend Calvin Klein may be 83, and RadarOnline.com can reveal he has marriage on his mind.

Sources said Klein and his longtime boyfriend, model Kevin Baker, 36, have quietly discussed tying the knot not just for love, but for the couple's peace of mind.

Marriage Seen as Practical Move to Protect Kevin’s Future

Calvin Klein is reportedly considering marriage to Kevin Baker to ensure his longtime partner is legally protected.
Source: MEGA

Calvin Klein is reportedly considering marriage to Kevin Baker to ensure his longtime partner is legally protected.

"This isn't about a big wedding or a splashy moment," another source told RadarOnline.com. "Marriage is the simplest way for Calvin to make sure Kevin is fully taken care of."

Friends said Klein, whose fashion empire is worth hundreds of millions, is determined to avoid legal complications.

Marriage Seen as Safest Way to Protect Kevin’s Future

An insider said marriage would make matters 'clear' for Baker as Klein weighs legal safeguards.
Source: MEGA

An insider said marriage would make matters 'clear' for Baker as Klein weighs legal safeguards.

"Wills can be challenged," one insider explained. "Marriage makes everything clear."

A source said his inside circle joked: "If Calvin doesn't marry Kevin, he might have to adopt him."

Klein and Baker have been together since at least 2016, and they made their red carpet debut at the American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala that year.

