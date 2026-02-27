EXCLUSIVE: Calvin Klein, 83, has 'Marriage on His Mind' With Toyboy Boyfriend — Despite Their 47-Year Age Gap
Feb. 27 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Fashion legend Calvin Klein may be 83, and RadarOnline.com can reveal he has marriage on his mind.
Sources said Klein and his longtime boyfriend, model Kevin Baker, 36, have quietly discussed tying the knot not just for love, but for the couple's peace of mind.
Marriage Seen as Practical Move to Protect Kevin’s Future
"This isn't about a big wedding or a splashy moment," another source told RadarOnline.com. "Marriage is the simplest way for Calvin to make sure Kevin is fully taken care of."
Friends said Klein, whose fashion empire is worth hundreds of millions, is determined to avoid legal complications.
Marriage Seen as Safest Way to Protect Kevin’s Future
"Wills can be challenged," one insider explained. "Marriage makes everything clear."
A source said his inside circle joked: "If Calvin doesn't marry Kevin, he might have to adopt him."
Klein and Baker have been together since at least 2016, and they made their red carpet debut at the American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala that year.