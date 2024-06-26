A California Man Went to a Gift Exchange. Instead of Giving Presents, He Fatally Shot His Grandma, Father's Girlfriend.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office in California announced the arrest of Austin Alvarez, 26, in connection with the double murder. He was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, Front Page Detectives reported.

Around 1:45 PM on Dec. 25, 2021, Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shots fired call at a home in Reedley, California. There, deputies found two women with gunshot wounds.