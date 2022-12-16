California Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing His Pregnant Sister, Burning Her Body
Fresno police announced the arrest of a California man on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the murder of his pregnant sister, whose body was set on fire after the horrific crime, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Aaron Jamal Dudley, 41, was booked for his alleged connection to the death of his expectant sibling, N-Kya Rebecca Logan, 26.
The 26-year-old woman was fatally stabbed multiple times before her body was burned in an alleyway near her residence.
During a press conference, police Chief Paco Balderrama revealed that on December 14 around 12:30 PM, Fresno PD responded to a call reporting a fire in an alleyway in Northwest Fresno.
Chief Balderrama confirmed that when emergency services arrived on the scene, they found the body of a burned victim.
The victim was confirmed as the body of Logan, who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time. Police believe that Logan "fully intended to give birth to her child," as she had been given a baby shower the previous week.
According to police, several pieces of evidence as well as eyewitness testimony led to the 41-year-old's arrest.
Chief Balderrama stated that Dudley lived at home with his sister and mother. According to the chief's statement, when the victim's brother was originally questioned about her death, Dudley did not reveal much information. However, key findings allegedly connected him to the fire.
"We did bring him down here, as we typically do, to interview him and although he did not provide a whole lot of information, we have a lot of physical evidence," Chief Balderrama said at a press conference. "Including a crime scene, which connects him to this murder at the home."
Police then shared a shocking piece of information that they believed identified Dudley at the crime scene.
"We have several witnesses who not only saw the fire but one witness who actually took a picture of a person who we believe is the suspect standing over the body," Chief Balderrama said.
The police chief also revealed they obtained surveillance footage that showed a person "pushing a trash bin." Fresno police believe the man witnessed in the footage was Dudley and that Logan's body was in the trash can caught on video.
According to police, Dudley allegedly fatally stabbed his sister in their home before transferring her remains to the alley where she was set on fire.
Fresno District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp discussed the potential charges that will be brought against Dudley, which could include a murder charge for his sister's unborn baby, Noah.
DA Smittcamp said that "her anticipation" is that the People will bring two counts of murder against Dudley with "special circumstances," which would make Dudley eligible for the death penalty if he is found guilty of the crime.