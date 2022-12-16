California Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing His Pregnant Sister, Burning Her Body

Fresno police announced the arrest of a California man on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the murder of his pregnant sister, whose body was set on fire after the horrific crime, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Aaron Jamal Dudley, 41, was booked for his alleged connection to the death of his expectant sibling, N-Kya Rebecca Logan, 26.

The 26-year-old woman was fatally stabbed multiple times before her body was burned in an alleyway near her residence.