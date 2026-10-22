Caitlyn Jenner Shocks Daughter Kendall With NSFW Remark in Rare Appearance on 'The Kardashians'

Shortly after, Scott Disick arrived and all three decided to have lunch.

"That is a very good-looking egg sandwich," Jenner said moments before a bite caused the egg yolk to break unexpectedly and spill onto her hand. "Ugh, I took a bite and it (bleep) in my mouth."

It is unclear exactly what she said, as it was bleeped out by the network.

"Dad, oh my God," Kendall said in disgust.

"Sorry! Look! It just squirted over everything," Caitlyn replied.

"I don’t think I’ve ever heard you say that. I could’ve lived my whole life without hearing you say that," Kendall replied.

"I’m gonna have to take a shower after this is over," Caitlyn added.

Disick, 43, playfully egged Caitlyn on.

"I love it. Actually, I could’ve not lived my whole life without it, because I used to get in so much trouble for saying those jokes."

Kendall admitted in a confessional that Disick feeds off Caitlyn's "crazy" comment, noting: "They can have all the fun they want. I just don’t know if I care to be a part of it or hear it."