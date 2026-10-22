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Home > Reality Tv > Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Shocks Daughter Kendall With NSFW Remark in Rare Appearance on 'The Kardashians'

Caitlyn and Kendall Jenner
Source: HULU

Caitlin Jenner made an appearance in the new episode of 'The Kardashians'

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Oct. 22 2026, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

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Caitlyn Jenner appeared to shock and embarrass her daughter, Kendall Jenner, in a rare appearance on The Kardashians, RadarOnline.com can report.

Caitlyn's meet-up with Kendall marked the second time she has been on the Hulu show, almost exactly a year after she first appeared in Season 7.

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Caitlyn Continues to Show Up for Her Daughters

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Caitlyn and Kendall Jenner
Source: HULU

Kendall continues to makes an effort to include Caitlyn in her life.

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Caitlyn, 76, was with her 30-year-old daughter as they awaited the arrival of her horses.

"My dad is coming because she knows how important it is to me to have my horses show up today for the first time," Kendall said in a confessional. "It’s an emotional and beautiful day."

Caitlyn swiftly began digging into her daughter's romantic life.

"So since I never get to know, how’s the love life? I never know what’s going on, I’m always the last to know," she prodded.

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Kendall Shuts Down Relationship Discussion

Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne
Source: MEGA

Kendall previously shut down relationship rumors with longtime friend Cara Delevingne.

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Kendall appeared to be taken aback by the question and did not immediately answer.

"Well, that’s the normal thing for a father to ask," Caitlyn said.

In a confessional, Kendall later shut down the discussion of her love life.

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Caitlyn Makes NSFW Remark

Caitlyn and Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn made a raunchy joke on the new episode of 'The Kardashians.'

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Shortly after, Scott Disick arrived and all three decided to have lunch.

"That is a very good-looking egg sandwich," Jenner said moments before a bite caused the egg yolk to break unexpectedly and spill onto her hand. "Ugh, I took a bite and it (bleep) in my mouth."

It is unclear exactly what she said, as it was bleeped out by the network.

"Dad, oh my God," Kendall said in disgust.

"Sorry! Look! It just squirted over everything," Caitlyn replied.

"I don’t think I’ve ever heard you say that. I could’ve lived my whole life without hearing you say that," Kendall replied.

"I’m gonna have to take a shower after this is over," Caitlyn added.

Disick, 43, playfully egged Caitlyn on.

"I love it. Actually, I could’ve not lived my whole life without it, because I used to get in so much trouble for saying those jokes."

Kendall admitted in a confessional that Disick feeds off Caitlyn's "crazy" comment, noting: "They can have all the fun they want. I just don’t know if I care to be a part of it or hear it."

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The Father-Daughter Duo Remain in Contact Despite Disagreements

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Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn has been outspoken about her Republican views.

In last year's episode, Kendall expressed having to "compartmentalize" her relationship with Caitlyn.

"She’s my dad. We have a good relationship. But sometimes I get frustrated with her with certain things because we just have completely different views on things," she said in a confessional.

However, Kendall continues to include Caitlyn in her life, despite their differences.

"I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family, and I think that she gets lonely," she shared at the time. "You don’t ever want someone to be sad, especially your dad and someone you love and care about."

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