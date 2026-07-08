EXCLUSIVE: The Caitlyn Jenner Curse — How All of Reality TV Star's Friends Just Keep on Dying
July 8 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
They're dropping like flies around cursed Caitlyn Jenner as the reality star has lost yet another close friend.
Jenner's longtime pal, author William Haskey, 78, collapsed and died on a hiking trail in L.A. on June 8 – "and it's plunged her into a deep, dark funk," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
"Her kids [Kendall and Kylie Jenner] and everyone around her are trying to snap her out of it, but she thinks she's cursed."
Tragedy Keeps Following Caitlyn
Well, the deaths are piling up.
Caitlyn's manager and soul mate, Sophia Hutchins, died from multiple blunt force injuries at age 29 in 2025 after her ATV rear-ended a car and went careening 350 feet down into a ravine near Caitlyn's $3.5million California mansion, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Just two years earlier, Caitlyn lost her mother, Esther Jenner, who was 96, to natural causes.
"Frankly, some people are afraid to get too close to Caitlyn right now," said the source. "They just might buy the farm, too."
Caitlyn was particularly crushed after Hutchins' untimely demise. "Everyone knows Cait and Sophia were twinkled souls and held each other in strictest confidence, so her death has hit extremely hard," an insider told RadarOnline.com at the time.
"There are fears that Caitlyn may never recover from her despair."
Heartbreak Leaves Caitlyn Alone
She's also still feeling the agony of losing the Kardashians.
In 2017, Caitlyn told interviewer Piers Morgan she still talks with Kylie and Kendall but is no longer on speaking terms with the Kardashian family, calling the estrangement "terribly, terribly sad."
In 2025, Caitlyn admitted to a reporter she's going through "tough times."
Now comes the death of another close friend, and loved ones are wondering how much one person can take.
"Caitlyn is a strong woman," said the source, "but this has been death after death after death. She feels utterly miserable and alone."