EXCLUSIVE: The Caitlyn Jenner Curse — How All of Reality TV Star's Friends Just Keep on Dying

Well, the deaths are piling up.

Caitlyn's manager and soul mate, Sophia Hutchins, died from multiple blunt force injuries at age 29 in 2025 after her ATV rear-ended a car and went careening 350 feet down into a ravine near Caitlyn's $3.5million California mansion, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Just two years earlier, Caitlyn lost her mother, Esther Jenner, who was 96, to natural causes.

"Frankly, some people are afraid to get too close to Caitlyn right now," said the source. "They just might buy the farm, too."

Caitlyn was particularly crushed after Hutchins' untimely demise. "Everyone knows Cait and Sophia were twinkled souls and held each other in strictest confidence, so her death has hit extremely hard," an insider told RadarOnline.com at the time.

"There are fears that Caitlyn may never recover from her despair."