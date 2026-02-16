Cadence McBride: The Making of a Top Commercial Dancer

McBride was raised in Ponoka, a small town in Alberta, Canada. She began dancing at a small studio in her hometown at age 3. She trained at two dance schools before her high school graduation: Ponoka’s Got 2 Dance Productions and Edmonton’s Sandra Gray School of Dance.

After finishing her education, she moved to Vancouver and attended the Harbour Dance Centre’s intensive training program. It felt like “a new world to conquer” for her, and she stayed there a year before moving to Boston. There, she danced for the CLI Conservatory.

Each new city, new challenge, made her, as she puts it, fall in love with the fight of it all. CLI was both a training opportunity and a significant milestone in her developing dance career.