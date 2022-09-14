Your tip
Authorities Accuse South Carolina Woman Of Running Onto Bus, Attacking Middle School Students

south carolina suspect
Source: Chester County Sheriff’s Office; UNSPLASH
By:

Sep. 14 2022, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

A woman in South Carolina is accused of running onto a school bus and attacking several middle school children after a fight broke out, Radar has learned.

After school on Sept. 9, the bus’s driver opened the door while at a stop in Chester and a group of girls got into the altercation, states an incident report obtained by WBTV.

According to the report, the adult woman, Carnisha Kelley, and another girl boarded the bus and Kelley hit several students.

The bus driver closed the door and drove the vehicle to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, where deputies were waiting with parents.

Kelley was placed under arrest, and she faces three counts of third-degree assault and battery, and one count of interfering with the operation of a school bus.

WBTV reported two students’ injuries included a busted lip and a scratch on the cheek.

