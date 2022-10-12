'Brutal' & 'Corrupt' General Appointed By Vladimir Putin 'Ordered Strike On Kyiv' During FIRST DAY On Job
A “brutal” and “corrupt” Russian general newly appointed by Vladimir Putin is believed to be the one who ordered the devastating missile strikes against Ukraine earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
General Sergei Surovikin was appointed by Putin over the weekend. Then, during his first official day on the job on Monday, Surovikin reportedly ordered the barrage of 83 missiles that rained terror down on Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv.
That is the shocking revelation made by Dr. Frank Ledwidge, a senior lecturer in law and strategy at the University of Portsmouth, who spoke to Daily Star on Tuesday to express his suspicions.
“I’d put that down partly to the new commander, General Sergei Surovikin, he’s notably ruthless,” Ledwidge told the outlet regarding the missile attacks that killed 11 Ukrainian citizens and injured roughly 60 more.
“He was also involved in the Syrian war and I suspect he had something to do with [the Kyiv strikes],” Ledwidge continued. “With that said, in order to run up a target list – I think there were 80 strikes – you’d need time, so that would have been done before he took over, but he would have given the order."
Dr. Ledwidge’s comments to Daily Star on Tuesday also came the same day General Surovikin issued a harrowing warning to Ukraine regarding Russia’s potential use of chemical warfare.
“If we continue on this road, there’s quite a few steps on the ladder including even chemical,” Surovikin decreed.
Monday’s attack on Kyiv that killed 11 was far from Surovikin’s first time working under Putin.
In September 2015, the now-general was accused of ordering a similar missile attack against Syria’s capital city of Aleppo during the Syrian civil war. He was subsequently put on the Human Rights Watch's list of commanders "who may bear command responsibility for violations.”
Surovikin was also accused of ordering Russian troops to open fire on a group of pro-democracy protestors in Moscow as the Soviet Union fell in 1991.
Three protestors were ultimately killed during the incident and Surovikin was imprisoned for six months before being released without a trial.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Russia’s devastating attack against Ukraine on Monday came in response to Ukraine’s alleged attack that crippled a Crimean bridge over the weekend.
Dmitry Medvedev, one of Putin’s closest allies, claimed Monday’s attack against Ukraine was only the “first episode” and that “there will be other [attacks]” against Ukraine if they remain “a constant, direct and clear” threat against Russia.
Russia’s attack against Kyiv earlier this week also came just days after President Joe Biden warned of Armageddon should Putin use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.