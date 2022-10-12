'Brutal' & 'Corrupt' General Appointed By Vladimir Putin 'Ordered Strike On Kyiv' During FIRST DAY On Job

A “brutal” and “corrupt” Russian general newly appointed by Vladimir Putin is believed to be the one who ordered the devastating missile strikes against Ukraine earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

General Sergei Surovikin was appointed by Putin over the weekend. Then, during his first official day on the job on Monday, Surovikin reportedly ordered the barrage of 83 missiles that rained terror down on Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv.