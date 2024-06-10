Your tip
A Suburban Chicago Woman Died. Days Later, Her Two Sons Were Killed and Another Accused of Double Homicide.

Man accused of fatally shooting his 2 brothers and setting house on fire.

Jun. 10 2024, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

Two men in their sixties were found shot to death outside a home in suburban Chicago that had been set on fire just days after their mother had died, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Around 3:50 AM on June 5, the Highland Park fire and police departments responded to a call about a fire on a roof of a home in Highland Park, Front Page Detectives has reported.

Firefighters responded to a home in Highland Park for a fire, officials said.

Multiple fire trucks arrived on the scene, and first responders reportedly noted "heavy fire conditions."

While searching the home, first responders located the two deceased victims. Other firefighters entered the residence to search for other victims, but did not find any.

First responders found the deceased brothers while searching the home during the fire.

The victims were identified as brothers Marc Austwick, 63, and 60-year-old John Austwick. The coroner said the pair had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the brothers' mother, 84-year-old Phyllis Austwick, died on May 31, and there was a memorial scheduled for her on June 8, three days after the blaze occurred, WGN-TV reported.

Investigators identified a suspect and a search was on to find him.

Investigators determined 54-year-old Jeffrey S. Austwick killed his two brothers during a discussion about the home owned by their mother.

Police said Austwick shot his brothers and then set the house on fire.

The brother of the two shooting victims, Jeffrey S. Austwick, was arrested in connection with the murders, police said.

He then fled to Missouri, where he was arrested by local authorities at a park around 5:30 AM on June 7, according to law enforcement officials.

Jeffrey Austwick was charged with two counts of murder, police said.

George Spathis, who lives behind the burned house, told WGN, “I feel badly for the people who knew this family who now have to go about just dealing with the aftermath of this tragedy."

