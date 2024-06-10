A Suburban Chicago Woman Died. Days Later, Her Two Sons Were Killed and Another Accused of Double Homicide.
Two men in their sixties were found shot to death outside a home in suburban Chicago that had been set on fire just days after their mother had died, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Around 3:50 AM on June 5, the Highland Park fire and police departments responded to a call about a fire on a roof of a home in Highland Park, Front Page Detectives has reported.
Multiple fire trucks arrived on the scene, and first responders reportedly noted "heavy fire conditions."
While searching the home, first responders located the two deceased victims. Other firefighters entered the residence to search for other victims, but did not find any.
The victims were identified as brothers Marc Austwick, 63, and 60-year-old John Austwick. The coroner said the pair had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
According to police, the brothers' mother, 84-year-old Phyllis Austwick, died on May 31, and there was a memorial scheduled for her on June 8, three days after the blaze occurred, WGN-TV reported.
- Embattled Hunter Biden All Smiles While Entering Court as Defense Attorney Reveals First Son WILL NOT Testify in Felony Gun Trial
- Donald Trump DENIES Ever Calling Dead American Soldiers 'Losers' and 'Suckers' — Despite General John Kelly's Claim Otherwise
- 'The Burden Was Too Much': Celine Dion Reveals She HID Stiff Person Syndrome Battle From Fans for 17 YEARS
Investigators determined 54-year-old Jeffrey S. Austwick killed his two brothers during a discussion about the home owned by their mother.
Police said Austwick shot his brothers and then set the house on fire.
George Spathis, who lives behind the burned house, told WGN, “I feel badly for the people who knew this family who now have to go about just dealing with the aftermath of this tragedy."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.