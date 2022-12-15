Brother Of Pregnant Woman Accused Of Murdering Her, Burning Her Body
The brother of a pregnant woman who was murdered and set on fir in northwest Fresno, California was arrested in connection to her death, Radar has learned.
The woman's body was discovered by maintenance worked Dec. 13 near an apartment complex off Cornelia and Parkway. According to Fresno police, 26-year-old N-Kya Rebecca Logan was stabbed to death before being set on fire by her 41-year-old brother, Aaron Jamal Dudley.
According to family members, Logan was 8 months pregnant when she was killed. She had just recently had a baby shower, police say. A witness told police they saw a suspicious person pushing a garbage bin to a dirt road near the apartment complex before lighting the contents on fire.
According to police, surveillance video from the apartment complex showed Dudley pushing the garbage bin as he went through the neighborhood. Police then searched Logan's home, where she lived with her mother and Dudley.
After investigating, police determined that Dudley stabbed Logan several times inside the home. Police say Dudley then put Logan's body in a city trash can that he took to a dirt road, where he poured gasoline on her and set her on fire, according to ABC 30.
Dudley is facing two murder charges as he awaits court dates in Fresno County Jail.