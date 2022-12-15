Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime
Exclusive Details

Brother Of Pregnant Woman Accused Of Murdering Her, Burning Her Body

dudley
By:

Dec. 15 2022, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The brother of a pregnant woman who was murdered and set on fir in northwest Fresno, California was arrested in connection to her death, Radar has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

The woman's body was discovered by maintenance worked Dec. 13 near an apartment complex off Cornelia and Parkway. According to Fresno police, 26-year-old N-Kya Rebecca Logan was stabbed to death before being set on fire by her 41-year-old brother, Aaron Jamal Dudley.

According to family members, Logan was 8 months pregnant when she was killed. She had just recently had a baby shower, police say. A witness told police they saw a suspicious person pushing a garbage bin to a dirt road near the apartment complex before lighting the contents on fire.

Article continues below advertisement

According to police, surveillance video from the apartment complex showed Dudley pushing the garbage bin as he went through the neighborhood. Police then searched Logan's home, where she lived with her mother and Dudley.

After investigating, police determined that Dudley stabbed Logan several times inside the home. Police say Dudley then put Logan's body in a city trash can that he took to a dirt road, where he poured gasoline on her and set her on fire, according to ABC 30.

Dudley is facing two murder charges as he awaits court dates in Fresno County Jail.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.