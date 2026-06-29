'She's Terrified': Mom of TikToker, 23, Facing Firing Squad in Dubai After Allegedly Killing Boyfriend Pleads to Spare Daughter's Life
June 29 2026, Published 3:07 p.m. ET
TikTok influencer Brooke George, 23, was detained in Dubai after authorities alleged she murdered her boyfriend.
Her mother, Thereza George, is begging for her release as the content creator faces potential death by firing squad, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brooke George Faces Firing Squad
Brooke was charged with premeditated murder after stabbing a man in an act she described as self defense.
According to Brooke, she visited Dubai after developing a relationship with a 26-year-old man. While their first trip went well, the second allegedly turned toxic. Brooke believed his behavior turned controlling, and she wanted to leave after discovering he only booked her a one-way ticket.
She alleged the man became violent while drinking. Brooke claimed that after he allegedly assaulted her, she attempted to retrieve her passport to flee. However, according to Brooke, she was punched hard in the face.
In response, Brooke drew a kitchen knife on him. Subsequently, she was arrested on June 22.
Brooke Feared for Her Life
Thereza was reportedly in contact with Brooke throughout the incident as she was allegedly fearful for her life.
The mother said, "The day before the incident, she wasn't herself. She was quieter than usual but wouldn't tell me why. That evening they went to a bar in Dubai. When I spoke to Brooke right after the incident, she was absolutely terrified."
"I have never seen my daughter so frightened," Thereza continued. "She was crying uncontrollably and I could see one of her eyes was badly swollen and beginning to close."
Further, she claimed her daughter was "utterly terrified," and she expressed concern for her welfare.
She added, "I firmly believe she was trying desperately to get home and away from whatever had happened to her."
Brooke's Mother Speaks Out
Brooke allegedly was denied access to a lawyer by authorities in Dubai. According to activist group Detained in Dubai, she was subjected to a strip search with only male officers. Moreover, the language barrier has prone difficult as she's been given little information on proceedings moving forward.
Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai, said, "This case raises serious concerns about violence against women, the right to self defense, due process and the treatment of British nationals detained overseas. Brooke maintains that she acted only after being subjected to a violent assault and in genuine fear for her safety."
"She should be treated not merely as an accused person, but as a presumed victim of violence whose allegations and documented injuries deserve proper investigation. We will be working to ensure that her rights are protected, that she receives a fair trial, and that the circumstances leading to this tragedy are fully and impartially examined."
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Activist Group Backs Brooke's Release
Stirling then called on the UAE to release Brooke on bail.
They speculated Brooke might have been the victim of exploitation, citing an upward trend of women "being lured to Dubai with promises of luxury lifestyles."
She added, “Given these allegations, we urge the UAE authorities to preserve and forensically examine all electronic devices, computers, mobile phones, online accounts and digital communications connected with the deceased and any associates, to determine whether Brooke was targeted for exploitation and whether others may also have been victims."