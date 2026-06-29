'She's Terrified': Mom of TikToker, 23, Facing Firing Squad in Dubai After Allegedly Killing Boyfriend Pleads to Spare Daughter's Life

TikTok influencer Brooke George, 23, was detained in Dubai after authorities alleged she murdered her boyfriend. Her mother, Thereza George, is begging for her release as the content creator faces potential death by firing squad, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke George Faces Firing Squad

Source: Detained in Dubai Brooke George claimed to act in self defense.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke was charged with premeditated murder after stabbing a man in an act she described as self defense. According to Brooke, she visited Dubai after developing a relationship with a 26-year-old man. While their first trip went well, the second allegedly turned toxic. Brooke believed his behavior turned controlling, and she wanted to leave after discovering he only booked her a one-way ticket. She alleged the man became violent while drinking. Brooke claimed that after he allegedly assaulted her, she attempted to retrieve her passport to flee. However, according to Brooke, she was punched hard in the face. In response, Brooke drew a kitchen knife on him. Subsequently, she was arrested on June 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Feared for Her Life

Source: Facebook/Brooke George Brooke George's family claimed she was acting differently than usual prior to the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Thereza was reportedly in contact with Brooke throughout the incident as she was allegedly fearful for her life. The mother said, "The day before the incident, she wasn't herself. She was quieter than usual but wouldn't tell me why. That evening they went to a bar in Dubai. When I spoke to Brooke right after the incident, she was absolutely terrified." "I have never seen my daughter so frightened," Thereza continued. "She was crying uncontrollably and I could see one of her eyes was badly swollen and beginning to close." Further, she claimed her daughter was "utterly terrified," and she expressed concern for her welfare. She added, "I firmly believe she was trying desperately to get home and away from whatever had happened to her."

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke's Mother Speaks Out

Source: Facebook/Tess George Brooke George's mother claimed she was terrified.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke allegedly was denied access to a lawyer by authorities in Dubai. According to activist group Detained in Dubai, she was subjected to a strip search with only male officers. Moreover, the language barrier has prone difficult as she's been given little information on proceedings moving forward. Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai, said, "This case raises serious concerns about violence against women, the right to self defense, due process and the treatment of British nationals detained overseas. Brooke maintains that she acted only after being subjected to a violent assault and in genuine fear for her safety." "She should be treated not merely as an accused person, but as a presumed victim of violence whose allegations and documented injuries deserve proper investigation. We will be working to ensure that her rights are protected, that she receives a fair trial, and that the circumstances leading to this tragedy are fully and impartially examined."

Article continues below advertisement

Activist Group Backs Brooke's Release

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: Facebook/Radha Stirling Radha Stirling urged the UAE to do a thorough investigation.