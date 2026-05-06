EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Boys 'Have No Interest in Becoming Conservators' of Their Spiralling Mom
May 6 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Troubled Toxic singer Britney Spears is rebuilding her life, but her sons with ex Kevin Federline – Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19 – have no interest in becoming conservators of her, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Family Loves Her But Won’t Repeat Painful Conservatorship Role Again
"They love her deeply – but they're not taking on that role," one insider said. "They've seen what it does to a family."
For over a decade, Britney's dad, Jamie Spears, controlled her life under a conservatorship that sparked global backlash and a painful legal battle – even amid his claims that he only wanted the best for his daughter.
Family Wants Professionals Involved as They Refuse to Control Her Life
"It tore everything apart," the insider explained.
"They want her supported by professionals. Doctors, advisors – people trained for this. They want to be her sons, not her supervisors."