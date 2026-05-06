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EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Boys 'Have No Interest in Becoming Conservators' of Their Spiralling Mom

Britney Spears' sons have rejected conservatorship roles as concerns grow over their mother's struggles.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' sons have rejected conservatorship roles as concerns grow over their mother's struggles.

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May 6 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Troubled Toxic singer Britney Spears is rebuilding her life, but her sons with ex Kevin FederlineSean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19 – have no interest in becoming conservators of her, sources told RadarOnline.com.

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Family Loves Her But Won’t Repeat Painful Conservatorship Role Again

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A source said Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James are not planning to take on conservatorship roles.
Source: KPH / ZOJ / GDauriac / WENN.com / MEGA

A source said Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James are not planning to take on conservatorship roles.

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"They love her deeply – but they're not taking on that role," one insider said. "They've seen what it does to a family."

For over a decade, Britney's dad, Jamie Spears, controlled her life under a conservatorship that sparked global backlash and a painful legal battle – even amid his claims that he only wanted the best for his daughter.

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Family Wants Professionals Involved as They Refuse to Control Her Life

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Insider said Jamie Spears' past conservatorship over Britney influenced her sons' decision to avoid similar responsibilities.
Source: Rachpoot/MEGA

Insider said Jamie Spears' past conservatorship over Britney influenced her sons' decision to avoid similar responsibilities.

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"It tore everything apart," the insider explained.

"They want her supported by professionals. Doctors, advisors – people trained for this. They want to be her sons, not her supervisors."

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