Britney Spears' New Assistant Claps Back At Haters, Insists She's Not Trying To Control Singer After Conservatorship Freedom

"The majority of you are cool as hell," Britney's new assistant began her rant while making it clear she doesn't care for gossip. "The biggest thing is these comments and DMs saying, 'She needs to change her makeup! She needs to do this! She needs to change her posts. She needs to do this, this, and this."

Vicky continued by asking, "Aren't you the same people that were all 'free her, she needs to be free,' then simultaneously be like, 'Oh! you be in charge of her. You control her. You do this. You do that. Change this. Change that."