Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Calls For Sam Asghari To Be Investigated In Wild Rant Hours Before Break-In

"Follow the money how you or anyone can pump and dump [LLC] to wash money … Even though it's legal to sink an LLC for losses it is illegal to pump them with drug, prostitution, or stolen money to make profit and show gains legit gains after its washed," Alexander captioned a video of himself on Instagram.

He then implored fans to "investigate" several people in Spears' camp, including, "Cade Hudson, Vicky T, Lou Taylor, Sam, and his whole family sisters, etc."

Hudson is her longtime agent, Vicky T served as Spears' assistant and joined her team around November 2021, while Taylor is the singer's former business manager. Asghari, of course, is the singer's husband-to-be.