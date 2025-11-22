EXCLUSIVE: Brit Comic Brutally Mocked for 'Pathetically Limp Attempt' at Playing a Psycho in 'Malice' Opposite David Duchovny — 'Why Didn't They Get a Proper Actor?'

Fans also think they have spotted derision from Duchovny during one of the pair's press junket chats to promote Malice.

Duchovny – who once starred alongside Brad Pitt as a fearsome redneck serial killer in the movie Kalifornia and the hit TV show Aquarius centered around the psychopathic Manson family – "praised" Whitehall by saying he saw during their scenes what the actor was "attempting" to achieve, adding he admired his "ambition."

Fans say the use of the word "attempting" says it all.

One sneered: "David is an intelligent man and chooses his words carefully. If he'd wanted to praise Jack in that junket interview, he'd have said he 'achieved' what he wanted on screen – not 'attempted' to."

Critics have also been unforgiving, noting Whitehall's attempt at a blank-eyed stare is wooden and his monotone delivery leaves his character looking more bewildered than threatening.

One industry insider said: "When you put him opposite a TV heavyweight like Duchovny, he just looks ridiculous. The gap in experience is brutal."