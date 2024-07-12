'Reefer-mad' Brantley Gilbert Worries Pals Who Fear Country Star, 39, is Headed for Relapse With Pot Habit
Reefer-mad Brantley Gilbert is blowing off pals’ cautions his passion for cannabis will cause his career to go up in smoke, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The country star, 39, who co-wrote Jason Aldean's hits My Kinda Party and Dirt Road Anthem as well as his own chart-toppers, previously beat addictions to booze and pills.
According to our source, back in the day, he’d hit the road with a laptop bag stuffed with liquor and opiates.
“Every hour and a half to two hours, it would be time to get two or three good pulls on the bottle,
and every three or four hours, it was time for a pill or two,” he recalls.
He’d even wake up in the middle of the night to chug more booze!
But health problems caused by his substance abuse forced him to kick his addictions in 2011, and now he’s just a dedicated pot puffer like his idol Willie Nelson!
- Inside Hollywood's Mega A-List Party: What REALLY Happened at Billionaire Michael Rubin's Exclusive July 4 Party
- How Low can You Go? Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Reacts to Critics Offended by her Exposed Breasts in Low-Cut Wedding Gown
- 'Baywatch' Star's Homeless Ex-Wife Loni Willison Seen Smoking, Hauling Shopping Cart on Streets of LA
“A lot of addicts are better off not touching anything, I’m probably one of those, but this has been the only thing I’ve ever had in my life I can do conservatively and when I felt like it,” Gilbert admits.
Smoking pot “kind of took the place of passing the moonshine jug around, we just pass something else around.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Still, a pal says Brantley knows he’s a dope for risking relapse by getting baked on the regular.
“He’s the first to admit he basically traded one vice for another,” the snitch says.
“But he feels a good toke is a hell of a lot better than drinking and popping pills all day long!”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for comment.