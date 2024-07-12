Your tip
'Reefer-mad' Brantley Gilbert Worries Pals Who Fear Country Star, 39, is Headed for Relapse With Pot Habit

Image of Brantley Gilbert
Source: MEGA

Country singer Brantley Gilbert says he's traded his drinking and drugs vice for an addiction to pot.

By:

Jul. 12 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Reefer-mad Brantley Gilbert is blowing off pals’ cautions his passion for cannabis will cause his career to go up in smoke, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The country star, 39, who co-wrote Jason Aldean's hits My Kinda Party and Dirt Road Anthem as well as his own chart-toppers, previously beat addictions to booze and pills.

According to our source, back in the day, he’d hit the road with a laptop bag stuffed with liquor and opiates.

brantley
Source: MEGA

Smoking pot 'kind of took the place of passing the moonshine jug around, we just pass something else around,' Brantley admitted of his cannabis consumption.

“Every hour and a half to two hours, it would be time to get two or three good pulls on the bottle,

and every three or four hours, it was time for a pill or two,” he recalls.

He’d even wake up in the middle of the night to chug more booze!

But health problems caused by his substance abuse forced him to kick his addictions in 2011, and now he’s just a dedicated pot puffer like his idol Willie Nelson!

willienelson
Source: MEGA

Brantley says he now a 'dedicated pot puffer' just like his idol Willie Nelson.

“A lot of addicts are better off not touching anything, I’m probably one of those, but this has been the only thing I’ve ever had in my life I can do conservatively and when I felt like it,” Gilbert admits.

Smoking pot “kind of took the place of passing the moonshine jug around, we just pass something else around.”

brantley
Source: MEGA

A friend of Brantley's says the singer knows he could risk relapsing by continuing to smoke pot.

Still, a pal says Brantley knows he’s a dope for risking relapse by getting baked on the regular.

“He’s the first to admit he basically traded one vice for another,” the snitch says.

“But he feels a good toke is a hell of a lot better than drinking and popping pills all day long!”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for comment.

