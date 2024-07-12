Reefer-mad Brantley Gilbert is blowing off pals’ cautions his passion for cannabis will cause his career to go up in smoke, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The country star, 39, who co-wrote Jason Aldean's hits My Kinda Party and Dirt Road Anthem as well as his own chart-toppers, previously beat addictions to booze and pills.

According to our source, back in the day, he’d hit the road with a laptop bag stuffed with liquor and opiates.