EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's Striptease Tell-All! Vegas Showgirl Spills on 'Giving the Hollywood Hunk a Sultry Lap Dance'... And Insists He's a 'Total Gentleman'

Kelly Adkins, then 24, filmed the revealing moment with the screen stud, then 37, for the 2001 casino caper at the now-demolished Sin City jiggle joint Crazy Horse Too.

Hunky heartthrob Brad Pitt had a close encounter with a Las Vegas showgirl who flashed her flesh to the superstar during a sultry scene in Ocean's Eleven, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She recalled, "I stripped for Brad [Pitt], and not many gals will ever be able to say that!"

In the steamy scene, Adkins' world-weary stripper Charmaine seductively wiggles out of a sheer naughty nurse costume at the behest of Pitt's roguish Rusty Ryan, so she can swipe a keycard for him from a casino security guard during a lap dance.

"Say hello to your mom for me," Rusty tells her as he accepts the card in a parking lot.