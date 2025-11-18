Your tip
Brad Pitt
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's Striptease Tell-All! Vegas Showgirl Spills on 'Giving the Hollywood Hunk a Sultry Lap Dance'... And Insists He's a 'Total Gentleman'

brad pitt vegas striptease showgirl gentleman
Source: MEGA

A Vegas showgirl revealed details of Brad Pitt's sultry 'Ocean's Eleven' lap dance, calling him a true gentleman.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 18 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Hunky heartthrob Brad Pitt had a close encounter with a Las Vegas showgirl who flashed her flesh to the superstar during a sultry scene in Ocean's Eleven, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kelly Adkins, then 24, filmed the revealing moment with the screen stud, then 37, for the 2001 casino caper at the now-demolished Sin City jiggle joint Crazy Horse Too.

A Rare Experience With Brad

Photo of Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Pitt’s relentless fight over Château Miraval casts a shadow on their relationship.

She recalled, "I stripped for Brad [Pitt], and not many gals will ever be able to say that!"

In the steamy scene, Adkins' world-weary stripper Charmaine seductively wiggles out of a sheer naughty nurse costume at the behest of Pitt's roguish Rusty Ryan, so she can swipe a keycard for him from a casino security guard during a lap dance.

"Say hello to your mom for me," Rusty tells her as he accepts the card in a parking lot.

To which Charmaine sassily snaps back, "Say it yourself. She'll be onstage in five minutes."

On-set sources told RadarOnline.com Adkins admitted to Pitt she was anxious before filming took place.

But an insider confided of the box-office stud: "He slipped his arm around her shoulders and said, 'I don't know who will be more nervous, you or me.'"

Jennifer Aniston reportedly approved Pitt's racy Vegas scene with Adkins in 'Ocean's Eleven.'
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston reportedly approved Pitt's racy Vegas scene with Adkins in 'Ocean's Eleven.'

Insiders explained Pitt – who'd famously married Friends beauty Jennifer Aniston the year before – had gotten his now ex-wife's permission ahead of time to shoot the sizzling six-minute scene.

"The crew was ribbing Brad that Jennifer might have to close her eyes during Kelly's exotic dance when she sees the movie, but Brad assured everyone his wife was okay with it," a source shared.

Florida native Adkins passed on the opportunity to revisit the movie moment when contacted by RadarOnline.com.

Brad The Sweetheart

Adkins said costars Julia Roberts and George Clooney praised her after filming with Pitt.
Source: MEGA

Adkins said costars Julia Roberts and George Clooney praised her after filming with Pitt.

However, sources said the exposure helped her get a leg up on her own career, which included a starring turn in the 2006 horror flick Bigfoot.

After Ocean's Eleven wrapped, Adkins was congratulated by costars Julia Roberts and George Clooney, who told her: "Brad's a lucky dog – he got all the best scenes!"

But at the time, Adkins insisted the pleasure was all hers, gushing: "Brad is a sweetheart and a gentleman. I'll never forget this as long as I live."

