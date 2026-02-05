Bozoma Saint John Rings In Her Birthday with a Luxe Wellness Getaway on Richard Branson’s Private Moskito Island

Bozoma Saint John celebrated her birthday in the kind of setting that felt straight out of a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale, toasting to another year of life, love, and intention in pure luxury. The TV Personality and co host of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon marked the occasion with an ultra exclusive escape to Richard Branson’s private Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands, a secluded retreat known for celebrity level privacy, pristine beaches, and five star indulgence.

Moskito Island offered rare access and total seclusion, with hidden coves, turquoise water, and an atmosphere designed for high profile guests who wanted to fully unplug. It was less tourist destination, more private sanctuary where wellness and glamour naturally met. Bozoma traveled with her fiancé Keely, along with close friends and family, staying at The Oasis Estate, the island’s most expansive private property. The lavish eleven room estate, featuring 11 suites, was designed for beauty, luxury, and wellness, with sweeping ocean views and an atmosphere built for restoration.

