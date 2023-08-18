Bow Wow Demands Lawsuit Accusing Him of Swindling Child Rapper Out of $3k Be Thrown Out
Bow Wow has fired back in court after being sued for allegedly taking money from a child rapper for a feature but then never recording the track, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bow Wow [real name: Shad Moss] has asked a Georgia judge to dismiss all claims brought by a man named Steven Roberson.
In his lawsuit, Roberson claimed he wired the artist $3,000 via Cash App in 2021. The payment was for Bow Wow to record a feature to be included on his daughter’s song Daddy’s Girl.
Per their alleged deal, Bow Wow was to record the feature within 2 weeks of the wire being sent. However, Roberson said Bow Wow never turned in the music.
The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages from Bow Wow. The rapper was hit with backlash online after news of the suit broke.
However, Bow Wow quickly took to social media to shut down the allegations that he was scamming people online.
He claimed that Roberson must have been dealing with a catfish.
He said, “I don’t conduct business on apps. I do NOT use or have cash app. So if you ain’t call management and send a wire … you def was NOT dealing with me. Be careful who y’all send yalls money to online. This happens every day to folks. This the 3rd time somebody acting like me catfishing people.”
Now, Bow Wow and his lawyer have filed an official answer to Roberson’s lawsuit in court. In it, the rapper denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the lawsuit.
He denied having received $3k for a feature or that he played in role in the alleged scheme. He asked that all claims be dismissed but he did not request that his legal bills be paid by the plaintiff.
Roberson has yet to respond to Bow’s answer but the case remains active in Georgia court.