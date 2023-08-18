Bow Wow Demands Lawsuit Accusing Him of Swindling Child Rapper Out of $3k Be Thrown Out

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bow Wow [real name: Shad Moss] has asked a Georgia judge to dismiss all claims brought by a man named Steven Roberson .

Bow Wow has fired back in court after being sued for allegedly taking money from a child rapper for a feature but then never recording the track, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In his lawsuit, Roberson claimed he wired the artist $3,000 via Cash App in 2021. The payment was for Bow Wow to record a feature to be included on his daughter’s song Daddy’s Girl.

Per their alleged deal, Bow Wow was to record the feature within 2 weeks of the wire being sent. However, Roberson said Bow Wow never turned in the music.

The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages from Bow Wow. The rapper was hit with backlash online after news of the suit broke.