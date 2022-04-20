Group Of Kids Violently Attacked Woman In Troubled Boston Area, Now Face Charges
Several minors who police say kicked and punched a young woman in Boston are facing charges, according to a report.
The violent assault that took place in Boston's Downtown Crossing, where there have been recent disturbing incidents, according to WCVB-TV. The assault took place near the intersection of Washington and Winter streets.
According to a police report, Boston officers were responding to an assault and battery at a Macy's department store when they were notified of a large fight involving approximately 20 teenagers in the street. Officers said video shows five juveniles, the youngest around 12 years old, kicking and punching a woman in her 20s, WCVB reports.
"She came flying in on her bike around here, and just 15 of them chasing her and beating the crap out of the girl. All of them," said Chris Jackson, a worker in Downtown Crossing and witnessed the assault. "They took off with her bag, her cellphone, whatever else they had that she had dropped. She got up and had no idea what was going on."
The attack is just one of several incidents taking place in Downtown Crossing, according to WCVB.
According to the police report, last month four minors assaulted an 81-year-old man at a McDonald's there. Also, three young people recently smashed Silverstone Bar & Grill's storefront windown after being denied in an attempt to buy alcohol, according to WCVB.
Black Seed Café & Grill owner Ibraham Ibraham reports his restaurant was also the scene of a fight.
"We called the cops and the cops separated them. Then they kept fighting, even when the cops were there," Ibraham told WCVB. "I'm losing business, so I hope they can do something about it."
Officers reported being attacked in some of the Downtown Crossing incidents. Some said they were punched or spat on during the incidents, WCVB reports. In one case, a juvenile reportedly tried to open the door of a police cruiser to free one of their friends who was detained.