Blac Chyna's Attorney Accuses Kardashian Lawyer Of 'Psychological Attack,' Wants To Redo Her Testimony

Jurors were not shown the pics, Daily Mail reported, but it still "upset" Chyna.

Rob posted the explicit photos to his nine million followers in 2017. His account was suspended due to being reported, but he later reposted the portraits on Twitter.

Seeing the photos "derailed" Chyna's testimony, Ciani argued, adding, "There was a stipulation that the photos would not be included which was violated intentionally."

"I'm trying to suggest corrective action so we don't have to have a mistrial," Ciani told Judge Gregory Alarcon, later getting pushback from Rhodes who denied those claims.