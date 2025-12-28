EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the 'Bizarre' Royal Christmas Traditions Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are Bound to Obey Over the Holidays

The children – George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7 – enjoy the festive period alongside their parents, Prince William, 43, and Princess Catherine, also 43, as well as their grandfather, King Charles, 77.

Despite the public fascination with royal festivities, insiders say that beneath the formalities, the Christmas celebrations are often surprisingly playful and may seem "bizarre" to outsiders, as it means the kids will be bound by ancient traditions when most other children their age are running wild and playing.

A palace source said: "Christmas at Sandringham blends tradition with enjoyment. For the children, it's a time for presents, estate walks, and meeting the royals' public fans. Even though it is a total life of privilege, these children are being bound by very old traditions that may seem overly strict to outsiders who may feel their time may be better spent just having fun for the whole day."