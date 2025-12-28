EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the 'Bizarre' Royal Christmas Traditions Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are Bound to Obey Over the Holidays
Dec. 28 2025, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to take part in a series of unusual royal Christmas traditions this year, continuing a decades-old mix of ceremony, public engagement and family rituals at Sandringham despite their tender ages.
Ancient Traditions and Playful Rituals
The children – George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7 – enjoy the festive period alongside their parents, Prince William, 43, and Princess Catherine, also 43, as well as their grandfather, King Charles, 77.
Despite the public fascination with royal festivities, insiders say that beneath the formalities, the Christmas celebrations are often surprisingly playful and may seem "bizarre" to outsiders, as it means the kids will be bound by ancient traditions when most other children their age are running wild and playing.
A palace source said: "Christmas at Sandringham blends tradition with enjoyment. For the children, it's a time for presents, estate walks, and meeting the royals' public fans. Even though it is a total life of privilege, these children are being bound by very old traditions that may seem overly strict to outsiders who may feel their time may be better spent just having fun for the whole day."
German Heritage and Gift Giving
One long-standing royal custom still observed is the German tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve.
A source said: "Because of their German heritage, the royals include German customs in their holidays. After afternoon tea, they open presents on Christmas Eve, following that tradition."
However, George, Charlotte, and Louis also receive gifts from their parents on Christmas Day – which sources told us provides a balance that allows the youngsters to enjoy the best of both worlds.
The Evolution of the Dinner Table
Another aspect of royal Christmases involves the children's seating at lunch.
Sources said when they were younger, the royal children were sometimes given their own table to enjoy Christmas dinner apart from the adults, but as they grow older they "graduate" to the "adults' table."
A former staff member said: "The idea was to give the children space and let them eat without worrying about formal dining rules. Now that George, Charlotte, and Louis are older than 7, they sit at the same table as William, Catherine, and the other senior royals."
Public Duties and Private Fun
The Sandringham walkabout is another tradition that sets royal Christmas apart from the average family celebration.
After attending the service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, the children, along with their parents and other family members, participate in a public walkabout, meeting well-wishers, exchanging handshakes and receiving small gifts.
A royal insider said: "The walkabout is always a big moment for the children. It's unusual compared to a typical Christmas, but they really seem to enjoy it – especially receiving chocolates and small gifts from members of the public."
While the Sandringham festivities are highly orchestrated, one source stressed: "The royals love these quirky traditions, and the children do get plenty of playtime in the evening when the public and formal duties are done."
In addition to gifts rituals and public appearances, the royal family maintains traditional meals, including a Christmas lunch and often an afternoon tea, followed by games and walks around the estate.
A source said: "These traditions are meant to balance family time, the children's enjoyment, and the ceremonial duties of The Firm, so even the youngest royals experience the mix of private fun and public pageantry that makes a royal Christmas unique. This year, as in past years, George, Charlotte, and Louis will take part, giving the public a window into their upbringing while preserving the distinctive routines of royal life."