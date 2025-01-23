bitcoin spot trading in the spotlight

One of the biggest changes we'll see is in the derivatives market, from which US traders have been largely cut off until now. The potential in offshore and over-the-counter trading in derivatives like Deribit, which has over $30 billion in open interest, will now finally be tapped into. In standard markets, the value of derivatives can go as high as 20 times larger than the underlying market cap. For comparison, in the Bitcoin market, its derivatives are now less than 1% of the overall $1.8 trillion spot market capacity. When we do the math, a lot of billions are just waiting to be traded. As the US stock market is the largest in the world, making up for over 40% of the global $109 trillion equity market, this is a good day for all US crypto traders who can finally dive head first into expanded crypto trading.