Bitcoin Spot Trading in the Spotlight
Crypto is innovation manifest, and Bitcoin is at the vanguard. With a total worth approaching $2 trillion, Bitcoin remains the poster boy for crypto, and whether we like it or not, anything that Bitcoin does resonates throughout the industry. With such a staggering market value and presence, it would be hard to expand even more by a large margin. Those who thought like that have been proven wrong, again, as spot Bitcoin will be the next big thing! But how and why?
1. Spot Bitcoin
Spot innovation will bring rise to the value of Bitcoin, as the trading volume expands and more people benefit from the upgrade. Industries like online crypto shopping, online crypto casinos, crypto trading, and others will see a large influx of new trades and value spikes. Users that have Bitcoin in their ledgers and wallets will also be able to get more for their Bitcoins, as the expected value will spike. Meaning, you'll be able to buy more stuff or benefit from various crypto services. Players can get more entertainment from top Bitcoin casinos, as Gary McLellan mentions in his article, which all work hard to provide attractive bonuses, various games, and a safe gaming environment. As time goes on and the new trading option catches on, all stem to benefit from this newest Bitcoin breakthrough.
2. New trading options
These spot Bitcoin ETF options allow investors unprecedented freedom to trade Bitcoin, in a manner not seen so far in the industry. Investors will no longer have any obligations, only rights, to buy or sell shares of spot crypto ETS. The innovation does not end there, as these spot ETFs will have predetermined prices, making trading safer and more predictable. And even though the Bitcoin hype stays low at the moment, it's due to various factors. The US elections are freshly over, and combined with this latest invocation, bullish investors are catching their breath for a rush, as predictions imply. The stars are aligning, and once they set, it's off to the races!
3. BlackRock iShares
The new wave is already starting to flood the market, as the first spot Bitcoin ETF has already appeared on the market, starting from Nov 19th. The cycle began with BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) trading, and the bulls are rushing. When something as big as Bitcoin makes such a bold move, it could expand its value by several orders of magnitude. The ripples and aftershock effects are yet to be seen, and all industries that have implemented or have evolved around Bitcoin will feel and benefit from the newest innovative exchange technology. As BlackRock iShares ETF options soar to $1.9B, we can safely say we are off to a good start.
4. Expansion of US trading
One of the biggest changes we'll see is in the derivatives market, from which US traders have been largely cut off until now. The potential in offshore and over-the-counter trading in derivatives like Deribit, which has over $30 billion in open interest, will now finally be tapped into. In standard markets, the value of derivatives can go as high as 20 times larger than the underlying market cap. For comparison, in the Bitcoin market, its derivatives are now less than 1% of the overall $1.8 trillion spot market capacity. When we do the math, a lot of billions are just waiting to be traded. As the US stock market is the largest in the world, making up for over 40% of the global $109 trillion equity market, this is a good day for all US crypto traders who can finally dive head first into expanded crypto trading.
5. The future
After all is said is done, where will this breakthrough take Bitcoin? While its value will rise and more investors will flood the market, what could happen now? Well, anything, but most noticeably we'll see a spike in Bitcoin crypto derivatives trading, for they have been vastly underdeveloped and underrepresented in the marketplace so far. As the derivatives market skyrockets now, Bitcoin will follow its qualities and commodities, because its derivatives will unleash its trillions in potential.