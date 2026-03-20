EXCLUSIVE: Former Emo Pin-Up Billy Corgan Savaged for 'Going Full Red Pill' After Babbling About CIA 'Wrecking' Rock 'N' Roll

Corgan, who rose to prominence in the early 1990s as the driving force behind the Smashing Pumpkins, suggested decisions at MTV coincided with a broader shift toward hip-hop and pop.

The comments have since circulated widely online, drawing huge criticism from industry figures and fans who dispute both the claim and his recollection of the era.

Corgan babbled: "I think – and I will say it overtly – I think that rock has been purposely dialed down in the culture."

He added: "If you were at MTV or around MTV (in) 1997, '98, suddenly they decided rock was out, when rock was still very, very high up in the thing and it was replaced by rap, right?

"Their standards and practices immediately shifted. Some people assert that the CIA was involved in all that, again, above my pay grade, but I saw it happen. I did witness it happen."