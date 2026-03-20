EXCLUSIVE: Former Emo Pin-Up Billy Corgan Savaged for 'Going Full Red Pill' After Babbling About CIA 'Wrecking' Rock 'N' Roll
March 20 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Billy Corgan is being accused of "going full red pill" after sharing a theory the CIA may have played a role in sidelining rock music, sparking backlash and renewed scrutiny of the Smashing Pumpkins frontman's long-running grievances about the genre's decline.
The 59-year-old musician made the remarks on his podcast, The Magnificent Others, where he revisited the late 1990s music industry landscape and argued rock's cultural dominance was deliberately reduced by the popularization of rap.
'I think That Rock Has Been Purposely Dialed Down in the Culture'
Corgan, who rose to prominence in the early 1990s as the driving force behind the Smashing Pumpkins, suggested decisions at MTV coincided with a broader shift toward hip-hop and pop.
The comments have since circulated widely online, drawing huge criticism from industry figures and fans who dispute both the claim and his recollection of the era.
Corgan babbled: "I think – and I will say it overtly – I think that rock has been purposely dialed down in the culture."
He added: "If you were at MTV or around MTV (in) 1997, '98, suddenly they decided rock was out, when rock was still very, very high up in the thing and it was replaced by rap, right?
"Their standards and practices immediately shifted. Some people assert that the CIA was involved in all that, again, above my pay grade, but I saw it happen. I did witness it happen."
Chart Data Challenges Narrative of Rock Decline
Industry sources said the claims have been met with skepticism and mockery inside the music business.
One veteran television executive said, "There is no credible evidence that any intelligence agency influenced MTV programming decisions.
"What you are seeing is a standard shift driven by audience data and advertising priorities."
A former record label strategist added: "The idea that rock was suppressed ignores the commercial reality – tastes were changing, and networks followed the audience."
Contemporary chart data appears to challenge Corgan's account.
Billboard's Video Monitor rankings from November 1998 show MTV's Top 10 still featured artists such as Alanis Morissette, Barenaked Ladies, Korn, and Hole, while an October 1999 chart included Limp Bizkit, Bush, Kid Rock, and the Offspring.
Blink-182's All the Small Things held the number one position during the period, underscoring rock's continued presence on the network.
Billy Corgan's Band Smashing Pumpkins Sees Ups and Downs
Critics have also pointed to broader structural factors behind the shift.
MTV's programming model, like much of commercial television, was shaped by advertising demands and the preferences of younger viewers. By the late 1990s, audiences aged 12 to 24 were increasingly drawn to emerging pop and hip-hop acts, prompting networks to adjust their playlists accordingly.
Some commentators argue the Smashing Pumpkins' own trajectory played a role in their declining visibility.
While the band achieved major success with 1993's Siamese Dream and 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, later releases received a more muted response.
The 1998 album Adore divided critics, and subsequent projects such as Machina/The Machines of God were less commercially impactful.
Others in the industry have offered alternative explanations for rock's waning influence, including how its shock value was diluted by the social messages in 1990s rap.
The Red Pill Metaphor and Cultural Legacy
Despite the controversy, Corgan continues to perform and record, often drawing on nostalgia for the band's early work.
A recent tour featuring a partial reunion of the Smashing Pumpkins' classic lineup has seen the group headline major venues, including Madison Square Garden, while also supporting Green Day on a stadium run.
A music historian familiar with the period said the debate reflects enduring tensions about how cultural shifts are remembered.
They said, "It is easier to frame the decline of rock as a conspiracy than to accept how quickly audiences evolve. Rock did not disappear overnight; it gradually ceded ground to other genres that captured the imagination of a new generation.
"By sharing the theory, U.S. intelligence engineered the 'death of rock,' Corgan has gone full red-pill. It's all a bit manosphere."
"Red pill'ing" is a metaphor from The Matrix representing a choice to see a painful, hidden reality rather than a comfortable, false one.
While proponents claim it is a "truth pill" waking men up to societal disadvantages, critics argue it is a political ideology common in the so-called "manosphere," which is packed with misogyny, sexism, and radicalized far-right beliefs.