Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Billy Bob Thornton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Bob Thornton Blasts Fellow Celebrities Who Hijack Award Shows to Talk About Politics — 'There’s a Time and Place for That!'

Billy Bob Thornton has criticized stars who hijack award shows with politics, saying it's the wrong setting.
Source: MEGA

Billy Bob Thornton has criticized stars who hijack award shows with politics, saying it's the wrong setting.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 16 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton's got a major gripe with actors using awards shows as a pulpit to spout political beliefs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 70-year-old said award winners should keep their mouths shut about their causes and "just honor the people" who helped them win the award.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Thornton Slams Political Speeches

Article continues below advertisement
Billy Bob Thornton said awards-show speeches should skip politics and 'just honor the people' who helped winners.
Source: MEGA

Billy Bob Thornton said awards-show speeches should skip politics and 'just honor the people' who helped winners.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bad Santa star noted: "There is a time and place for that ... you should just stick to what [the honor] is. Don't go up there and talk about saving the badgers in Wisconsin or something – you know what I'm saying?"

Thornton added: "People would argue and say, 'Well, no, because I have a voice and because everybody knows me. This is a great platform for me to put this out there.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Thornton Calls Out Rich Hypocrites

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
In a TikTok from October, Biles shared some fun facts about herself which sparked plastic surgery rumors.

EXCLUSIVE: Simone Biles Plastic Surgery Bombshell — Olympic Queen Finally Admits to Getting Work Done After Teasing Fans About a Boob Job and Eye-Tightening Procedures

Rihanna has been risking her fortune as the singer refuses a prenup before marrying longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna Risking It All for Love — Singer 'Refuses' to Protect Her $1.4B Fortune with a Prenup Before Marrying Longtime Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Article continues below advertisement
Thornton said celebrities with 'a billion dollars' should fund their causes instead of preaching onstage.
Source: MEGA

Thornton said celebrities with 'a billion dollars' should fund their causes instead of preaching onstage.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

But he suggested if a blowhard star is really sincere about wanting to save critters and has "a billion dollars ... [then] f**king save them. I mean, you got plenty of money to save the badgers, trust me, that's barely gonna cut into your budget."

Speaking of big bucks, Thornton's currently starring as a "fixer" for an oil company in the Paramount+ series Landman – and there are no badgers involved.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.