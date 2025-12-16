EXCLUSIVE: Billy Bob Thornton Blasts Fellow Celebrities Who Hijack Award Shows to Talk About Politics — 'There’s a Time and Place for That!'
Dec. 16 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton's got a major gripe with actors using awards shows as a pulpit to spout political beliefs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 70-year-old said award winners should keep their mouths shut about their causes and "just honor the people" who helped them win the award.
Thornton Slams Political Speeches
The Bad Santa star noted: "There is a time and place for that ... you should just stick to what [the honor] is. Don't go up there and talk about saving the badgers in Wisconsin or something – you know what I'm saying?"
Thornton added: "People would argue and say, 'Well, no, because I have a voice and because everybody knows me. This is a great platform for me to put this out there.'"
Thornton Calls Out Rich Hypocrites
But he suggested if a blowhard star is really sincere about wanting to save critters and has "a billion dollars ... [then] f**king save them. I mean, you got plenty of money to save the badgers, trust me, that's barely gonna cut into your budget."
Speaking of big bucks, Thornton's currently starring as a "fixer" for an oil company in the Paramount+ series Landman – and there are no badgers involved.