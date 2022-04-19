Bill O'Reilly 'Threatens' & Curses At JetBlue Employee In Shocking New Video: 'You're Gonna Lose Your Job'

Bill O’Reilly was caught having a meltdown in a shocking new video that shows the former Fox News host cursing out and threatening a JetBlue employee because his flight was delayed, Radar has recently learned.

In the clip, 72-year-old O’Reilly is getting ready to board a flight set for the Turks and Caicos Islands on Sunday, April 3 before the trip is delayed for five hours – and the conservative commentator and author take out his frustration on a seemingly innocent employee.