Bill Maher Mocks Donald Trump's Greenland Obsession and Davos Gaffe: 'It's Awkward When You're Screwing One Country and Yell Another's Name'

Maher launched into the criticism during his opening monologue, mocking Trump's renewed rhetoric about Greenland and recent remarks made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The comedian told the audience, "Greenland. That was the big story. Greenland, I thought he forgot about. Remember at the beginning of the term it was Greenland and then it was like, okay, you know, sometimes the brain farts pass.

"But this week, the past week, it was all, we're going to take it by force, by force. Pete Hegseth, got so excited, he droned a dog sled."

Maher also ridiculed Trump for confusing Greenland with Iceland while delivering his speech abroad.

"But then, three days ago, Trump goes to Davos, Switzerland, you know, this is where the people who run the world have the big meeting every year. And he gives this big speech, he kept saying Iceland when he meant Greenland," the host continued. "He kept confusing Greenland, which is so awkward when you're f------ one country and you yell out the name of another."