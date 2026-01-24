Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Bill Maher

Bill Maher Mocks Donald Trump's Greenland Obsession and Davos Gaffe: 'It's Awkward When You're Screwing One Country and Yell Another's Name'

Composite photo of Bill Maher and Donald Trump
Source: HBO; MEGA

Bill Maher mocked Donald Trump’s shifting stance on using force.

Profile Image

Jan. 24 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Comedian Bill Maher opened the 24th season of HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night with a sharp attack directed at Donald Trump, comparing the president’s handling of Greenland to "a dog eating its own vomit", RadarOnline.com can report.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Maher Mocks Trump

bill maher mocks donald trump greenland obsession davos gaffe
Source: X/@billmaher

Maher ridiculed Trump for confusing Greenland with Iceland during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Maher launched into the criticism during his opening monologue, mocking Trump's renewed rhetoric about Greenland and recent remarks made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The comedian told the audience, "Greenland. That was the big story. Greenland, I thought he forgot about. Remember at the beginning of the term it was Greenland and then it was like, okay, you know, sometimes the brain farts pass.

"But this week, the past week, it was all, we're going to take it by force, by force. Pete Hegseth, got so excited, he droned a dog sled."

Maher also ridiculed Trump for confusing Greenland with Iceland while delivering his speech abroad.

"But then, three days ago, Trump goes to Davos, Switzerland, you know, this is where the people who run the world have the big meeting every year. And he gives this big speech, he kept saying Iceland when he meant Greenland," the host continued. "He kept confusing Greenland, which is so awkward when you're f------ one country and you yell out the name of another."

Article continues below advertisement

Reversed Course

bill maher mocks donald trump greenland obsession davos gaffe
Source: MEGA

Maher argued Trump created a crisis himself and then declared victory over it.

Maher said Trump later reversed course on using force.

"Miracle of miracles. He said in the speech, no, actually, we don’t want to use force now. OK, great. And not even the tariffs. He threatened that. No, all unneeded, because we are declaring victory for a problem that wasn’t there until he made it. It’s a little like when the dog throws up on the rug, and then he eats it. You know?"

He criticized Trump’s claims of a new "framework" for Greenland.

"But this new Greenland deal, he just says we have a framework. It’s just a framework, just really a concept, no details, nothing written down. It is modeled after the health care plan. We get bases there in Greenland. We get to build new ones. We get to do mining. We need to keep Russia out. All of which we had anyway. But now everybody hates us. What Fox News calls the art of the deal."

The episode also featured retired Army Major General Paul Eaton as an interview guest, with Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana and CNN anchor Kasie Hunt joining Maher on the panel.

Maher Retiring?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance Blames 'Far-Left People' For Minnesota Chaos — And Defends ICE Agents After Arrest of 5-Year-Old Boy and Renee Good's Death

prince harry, donald trump

Prince Harry Goes Nuclear on Trump After Prez Questions NATO Allies' Role After 9/11 — 'Those Sacrifices Deserve to Be Spoken About Truthfully'

bill maher mocks donald trump greenland obsession davos gaffe
Source: MEGA

Maher has recently said he is exhausted by constant coverage of Trump.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Maher has recently signaled fatigue with covering Trump. On his podcast Club Random, he told actress Jane Fonda he may leave his HBO show.

"I mean I may quit. I don’t want to do another… I did Trump. I did all the Trump stuff before anybody. I called him a con man before anybody. I did, ‘He’s a mafia boss.’ I was the one who said he wasn’t going to concede the election. I’ve done it. I’ve seen this f------."

When Fonda asked why Trump targets Jimmy Kimmel more frequently, Maher responded, "He’s very hostile to me. He tweets about me every week. Every week he accidentally watches my show and goes, ‘Low ratings loser!’ I’m bored with it."

Trump previously criticized Maher on Truth Social in September, writing that the show’s laughter "sounds like a bad ‘Laugh Machine,’ it’s so obnoxious and disgusting, just like him, always laughing no matter what is said."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.