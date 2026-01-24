Bill Maher Mocks Donald Trump's Greenland Obsession and Davos Gaffe: 'It's Awkward When You're Screwing One Country and Yell Another's Name'
Jan. 24 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Comedian Bill Maher opened the 24th season of HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night with a sharp attack directed at Donald Trump, comparing the president’s handling of Greenland to "a dog eating its own vomit", RadarOnline.com can report.
Maher Mocks Trump
Maher launched into the criticism during his opening monologue, mocking Trump's renewed rhetoric about Greenland and recent remarks made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The comedian told the audience, "Greenland. That was the big story. Greenland, I thought he forgot about. Remember at the beginning of the term it was Greenland and then it was like, okay, you know, sometimes the brain farts pass.
"But this week, the past week, it was all, we're going to take it by force, by force. Pete Hegseth, got so excited, he droned a dog sled."
Maher also ridiculed Trump for confusing Greenland with Iceland while delivering his speech abroad.
"But then, three days ago, Trump goes to Davos, Switzerland, you know, this is where the people who run the world have the big meeting every year. And he gives this big speech, he kept saying Iceland when he meant Greenland," the host continued. "He kept confusing Greenland, which is so awkward when you're f------ one country and you yell out the name of another."
Reversed Course
Maher said Trump later reversed course on using force.
"Miracle of miracles. He said in the speech, no, actually, we don’t want to use force now. OK, great. And not even the tariffs. He threatened that. No, all unneeded, because we are declaring victory for a problem that wasn’t there until he made it. It’s a little like when the dog throws up on the rug, and then he eats it. You know?"
He criticized Trump’s claims of a new "framework" for Greenland.
"But this new Greenland deal, he just says we have a framework. It’s just a framework, just really a concept, no details, nothing written down. It is modeled after the health care plan. We get bases there in Greenland. We get to build new ones. We get to do mining. We need to keep Russia out. All of which we had anyway. But now everybody hates us. What Fox News calls the art of the deal."
The episode also featured retired Army Major General Paul Eaton as an interview guest, with Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana and CNN anchor Kasie Hunt joining Maher on the panel.
Maher Retiring?
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Maher has recently signaled fatigue with covering Trump. On his podcast Club Random, he told actress Jane Fonda he may leave his HBO show.
"I mean I may quit. I don’t want to do another… I did Trump. I did all the Trump stuff before anybody. I called him a con man before anybody. I did, ‘He’s a mafia boss.’ I was the one who said he wasn’t going to concede the election. I’ve done it. I’ve seen this f------."
When Fonda asked why Trump targets Jimmy Kimmel more frequently, Maher responded, "He’s very hostile to me. He tweets about me every week. Every week he accidentally watches my show and goes, ‘Low ratings loser!’ I’m bored with it."
Trump previously criticized Maher on Truth Social in September, writing that the show’s laughter "sounds like a bad ‘Laugh Machine,’ it’s so obnoxious and disgusting, just like him, always laughing no matter what is said."