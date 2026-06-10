'He Wasn't a Monster': Bill Maher Says Charlie Kirk's Comments Were 'Mischaracterized' by Critics as He Reveals Upcoming Appearance in Documentary About Slain Activist

Maher shared the news during a conversation with comedian Jeff Dunham on his Club Random podcast after Dunham praised Kirk's previous appearance on Real Time.

"By the way, they're doing a documentary, and they asked if I would be in it," Maher said. "I said yes. I'm giving them five minutes after my taping Friday night because – and I told them, 'Don't expect me to be just saying, you know, hagiography about Charlie.'"

The television host made clear he did not agree with all of Kirk's political positions but said he valued the opportunity to speak with him before his death.

"I liked him as a person. I'm glad I talked to him," Maher added.