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Home > News > Bill Maher

'He Wasn't a Monster': Bill Maher Says Charlie Kirk's Comments Were 'Mischaracterized' by Critics as He Reveals Upcoming Appearance in Documentary About Slain Activist

split image of Bill Maher and Charlie Kirk
Source: mega

Bill Maher defended Charlie Kirk's legacy months after the conservative activist's assassination.

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June 10 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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Bill Maher defended Charlie Kirk's legacy months after the conservative activist's shocking assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian and political commentator revealed he will appear in an upcoming documentary about the late Turning Point USA co-founder, while arguing that many critics unfairly distorted some of Kirk's most controversial remarks.

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Bill Maher on Charlie Kirk: 'I Liked Him As a Person'

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image of The comedian revealed he had agreed to appear in an upcoming documentary about Kirk.
Source: @ClubRandomPodcast/YouTube

The comedian revealed he had agreed to appear in an upcoming documentary about Kirk.

Maher shared the news during a conversation with comedian Jeff Dunham on his Club Random podcast after Dunham praised Kirk's previous appearance on Real Time.

"By the way, they're doing a documentary, and they asked if I would be in it," Maher said. "I said yes. I'm giving them five minutes after my taping Friday night because – and I told them, 'Don't expect me to be just saying, you know, hagiography about Charlie.'"

The television host made clear he did not agree with all of Kirk's political positions but said he valued the opportunity to speak with him before his death.

"I liked him as a person. I'm glad I talked to him," Maher added.

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Source: @ClubRandomPodcast/YouTube

Maher said he specifically told filmmakers not to expect a glowing tribute to the late activist.

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Defending Charlie Kirk Against Critics

image of Despite disagreeing with many of Kirk's views, Maher said he liked him personally.
Source: mega

Despite disagreeing with many of Kirk's views, Maher said he liked him personally.

Maher also addressed the criticism that resurfaced following Kirk's assassination during a campus event last September, arguing some of the activist's detractors took his comments out of context.

"I do not think he was a monster," Maher said. "And if you look at his statements, I've read the full statements – of course, because everybody is only interested in getting points for their team. They mischaracterized them."

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image of The Real Time host argued critics had unfairly mischaracterized some of Kirk's comments.
Source: @ClubRandomPodcast/YouTube

The 'Real Time' host argued critics had unfairly mischaracterized some of Kirk's comments.

Maher explained that reading Kirk's remarks in full gave him a different perspective than many of the characterizations circulating online.

"But even when I read the full statement, which were accurately characterized, I still disagreed with them. But it wasn't what they presented," he said.

"Again, it's always in the middle. It wasn't as bad as they said, but I still disagree."

His comments came after Dunham praised Maher's previous interview with Kirk, calling it one of the most memorable conversations he'd seen on the show.

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'Everybody's a Monster Until You Talk to Them'

Photo of Bill Maher
Source: @ClubRandomPodcast/YouTube

The HBO star also said Republicans were more open to chat about opposing viewpoints than Democrats.

Dunham applauded Maher's willingness to engage with people he doesn't always agree with politically.

"That's what I loved about the interview is that you sat there and considered things and listened to him, let him talk, and it was a really great discussion," Dunham said.

Maher responded by sharing what he described as a guiding principle behind many of the conversations he hosts.

"My little motto here is everybody's a monster [until] you talk to them," Maher said.

The host then pointed to several conservatives he has welcomed onto his programs over the years before criticizing Democrats he believes are unwilling to engage with opposing viewpoints.

"And the Republicans, they definitely are better at like, 'Well, we'll talk,'" Maher said.

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