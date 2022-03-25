Bill Gates Angering Neighbors Over Construction On Newly Single Tycoon's $43 Million 'Nuisance' Bachelor Pad

Bill Gates' neighbors in the ritzy San Diego, California, community aren't happy with his around-the-clock construction, calling the tech tycoon's move a "hindrance" and an unwanted disruption.

In April 2020, the newly single billionaire, 66, bought a home on the beach with his then-wife, Melinda Gates, for a whopping $43 million. Fast-forward to one year later when the duo announced their divorce.