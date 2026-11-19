EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby Faces Fresh Financial Threat From Court Battle
Nov. 19 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Bill Cosby and his wife may soon be forced into the streets after the woman who won a nearly $60million sexual abuse judgment against the notorious comic filed court documents seeking to seize his bank accounts, royalties and personal properties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Donna Motsinger wants a "writ of execution" from a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to confiscate his cash and has already filed lawsuits in two states to go after the funnyman's massive estate in Shelburne Falls, Mass., and his swanky New York City townhouse.
Bill Cosby Accused of Hiding Assets as Legal Battle Over Millions Intensifies
The money grab comes as conniving Cosby, 89, was accused of hiding his assets by selling off his renowned African art collection and shifting cash into one of his daughter's trust funds and elsewhere.
Court documents show the disgraced Cosby Show star, once known as "America's Dad," was slammed with the writ to "enforce and satisfy a judgment for payment of money," shortly after Motsinger's legal team convinced a judge to slap on an additional $3.3million in fees and interest.
L.A. attorney Louis J. Shapiro, who is not involved in the case, exclusively told RadarOnline.com that judges typically rubber-stamp this kind of application, especially since the same court found Cosby liable in March of drugging and raping Motsinger in the 1970s.
Cosby, who has been accused by 60 women, requested a new trial but that was flatly rejected in May.
Bill Cosby Faces Potential Asset Seizure as Legal Troubles Mount
"If the judge grants the writ, it will permit Motsinger to levy his bank accounts, seize any of his personal property, garnish his income or the royalties he earns from any of his shows, go after any real estate he owns and investigate any transfer of asset while trying to avoid having to pay this," Shapiro explained.
The comic, who served nearly three years in prison following his 2018 conviction for sexually assaulting a woman at his Pennsylvania home in 2004 before being released on appeal, is also fending off a Nevada federal lawsuit filed by 10 accusers.
Bill Cosby Faces Sanctions After Missing Three Depositions Amid Health Claims
In that case, the disgraced I Spy star is facing sanctions for ducking out of three scheduled depositions despite pleas by his lawyer, who claims the blind, homebound jokester has physically decayed to the point where a "male assistant" must accompany him to the bathroom.
Jordan Rutsky, the legal eagle representing the 10 accusers, states in court documents that the former Jell-O pitchman "has run out of options."