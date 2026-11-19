The money grab comes as conniving Cosby, 89, was accused of hiding his assets by selling off his renowned African art collection and shifting cash into one of his daughter's trust funds and elsewhere.

Court documents show the disgraced Cosby Show star, once known as "America's Dad," was slammed with the writ to "enforce and satisfy a judgment for payment of money," shortly after Motsinger's legal team convinced a judge to slap on an additional $3.3million in fees and interest.

L.A. attorney Louis J. Shapiro, who is not involved in the case, exclusively told RadarOnline.com that judges typically rubber-stamp this kind of application, especially since the same court found Cosby liable in March of drugging and raping Motsinger in the 1970s.

Cosby, who has been accused by 60 women, requested a new trial but that was flatly rejected in May.