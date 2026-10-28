BIG3 NFT Buyers Take Ice Cube's Basketball League to Arbitration Over Promised Team Ownership Rights

Sakai LLP says purchasers were sold “ownership” in pro basketball teams, then watched the league sell those teams without them.

People who bought NFTs from the BIG3, the professional 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, are now pursuing claims against the league through mass individual arbitration, according to the law firm Sakai LLP.

The firm, led by attorney Joseph Sakai, announced that claims against BIG3 HoldCo LLC are moving forward and is inviting other NFT purchasers to come forward.

Buyers Say They Were Promised a Piece of the Team

At the center of the dispute is how the BIG3 marketed its NFT program. According to the claims, the league sold the digital tokens as ownership interests in professional basketball teams.