EXCLUSIVE: 'Big Bang Theory' Creator Chuck Lorre Reveals Scientology Obsession in New Book
Oct. 17 2026, Updated 4:00 p.m. ET
Chuck Lorre has revealed how his decade-long devotion to Scientology became so consuming he believed its teachings could save his dying father and cure his own serious illness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 73-year-old television producer, whose credits include The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men and Mike & Molly, makes the revelations in his new memoir, Sitcom.
Chuck Lorre Believed Scientology Could Heal His Father
Lorre joined the controversial Church of Scientology while struggling to establish himself as a young musician, eventually signing a contract committing himself to its Sea Organization for an astonishing one billion years.
Reflecting on his father's declining health, Lorre admitted: "I actually thought I could heal him with Scientology."
His conviction remained unshaken even when he developed severe ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory condition affecting the large intestine.
Rather than questioning his faith, Lorre believed the organization's teachings could provide the solution to his increasingly serious medical problems.
He recalled thinking: "No worries, Scientology would heal me."
'No One Noticed We Were Gone'
Lorre's involvement began after he was invited to a Scientology event during a difficult period in his early career, long before he became one of American television's most commercially successful comedy writers.
He remained associated with the organization for approximately 10 years, embracing its spiritual philosophy and making an extraordinary commitment through the Sea Org contract.
The Sea Organization is Scientology's religious order, whose members dedicate themselves to advancing the church's activities. Lorre eventually decided to leave alongside his then-wife Paula, whom he married in 1979 before their divorce in 1992.
Their departure came at a considerable personal cost, with friends who remained Scientologists cutting off contact with the couple.
However, Lorre said the organization made no apparent effort to persuade them to return, something he attributed to their precarious financial circumstances.
He wrote: "The church is known to chase members who leave, imploring and/or threatening them to return. Turns out this is only true if the departing thetans have any money. We were so broke, no one noticed we were gone."
Within Scientology, a thetan is understood to be an immortal spiritual being, distinct from an individual's physical body and mind.
Chuck Lorre Opens Up About Years of Regret
Lorre acknowledged that embarrassment over his involvement had prevented him from discussing the experience publicly for decades.
He explained: "It was always a great source of embarrassment to me. I burned a decade of my life up in that thing. I can wallow in regret, but I've chosen to recognize that even that was a step that had to be taken to get to where I am."
His revelations follow years of public criticism of Scientology by former members, including actress Leah Remini, 56, who joined at 13 after her mother became involved.
The former King of Queens star has alleged the organization threatened her following her departure.
She previously said: "They've (used) a Scientology term that means to kill me (and) basically to erase me from the face of the earth."
Remini also described the financial pressures associated with challenging the organization.
She said: "And Scientology knows that."
A church representative rejected allegations of misconduct, stating: "All allegations of harassment, break-ins and other salacious alleged conduct are false."
'Big Bang Theory' Creator Built Comedy Empire
Lorre is among the most successful television producers in Hollywood history, having built a comedy empire spanning four decades.
Born Charles Michael Levine in Bethpage, New York, he began his career as a musician and songwriter before moving into television writing.
His breakthrough came with Roseanne and Grace Under Fire, followed by creating hits including Dharma & Greg, Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, Mom, and Young Sheldon.
His sitcoms have generated billions in revenue through broadcasting and syndication, earning him numerous industry honors, including Golden Globe awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.