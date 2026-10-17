EXCLUSIVE: 'Big Bang Theory' Creator Chuck Lorre Reveals Scientology Obsession in New Book

Lorre joined the controversial Church of Scientology while struggling to establish himself as a young musician, eventually signing a contract committing himself to its Sea Organization for an astonishing one billion years.

Reflecting on his father's declining health, Lorre admitted: "I actually thought I could heal him with Scientology."

His conviction remained unshaken even when he developed severe ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory condition affecting the large intestine.

Rather than questioning his faith, Lorre believed the organization's teachings could provide the solution to his increasingly serious medical problems.

He recalled thinking: "No worries, Scientology would heal me."