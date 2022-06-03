Biden Administration Slams Idea Of 'Blaxit' After Minority Staff Members Leave In Droves
The Biden Administration is fighting back against accusations of a report "Blaxit" as minority staff members are leaving in droves, according to a report.
The Daily Mail reports that 21 minority staffers have left the White House since the start of 2022. A Biden assistant pushed back against the claims. President Joe Biden has referred to his staff as the most diverse in the history of U.S. presidents.
An email by Anne Filipic, assistant t the president and director of Management and Administration, noted the White House's commitment to hire diverse staff members and to grow minority staffers already involved with the administration, according to the Daily Mail.
The Daily Mail reports that Filipic stated in the email that hte White House will commit to having "no less than four candidates for each open White House role, with at least 50% of candidates identifying as diverse."
Grio, a publication that focuses on issues important to Black people, obtained the memo, according to the Daily Mail. The memo asserts that the White House is committed to building "from the ground up" and is determined to "further invest both in the experience of current staff and ensure that the White House team continues to be representative of America."
Though the administration promised "concrete actions" on recruitment and retainment of minory staff members, it reasoned that those leaving were 'seeking to get a needed break from the demands of government work and high-stakes politics."
The White House's response following a POLITICO report this week that calls the staff members leaving a "Blaxit" and cites complaints from those people about lack of opportunity to move up the ladder, the Daily Mail reports.
The White House includes the first Black vice president in Kamala Harris and first Black press secretary in Karine Jean-Pierre, and it got a Senate confirmation on the first Black female Supreme Court Justice in Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Jean-Pierre gave a sendoff to one of the staffers leaving, Amanda Finney, who is moving on to the Energy Department.
"As you know, our dear Amanda Finney is leaving us though her official title is Chief of Staff, Jen long ago gave her the honor the title of Mayor of the West Wing,' said Jean-Pierre, citing her recently departed predecessor Jen Psaki.
"I know many of you do and adore her as we do you know that Amanda shines thanks to her charisma, her humor and ability to simply get things done."