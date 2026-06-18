For most people, prediction markets bring one of two images to mind: a futures contract on who wins the next presidential election, or a wager on which team lifts the trophy at the end of a tournament.

That association is understandable. Sports and politics produce high-volume, emotionally charged events with clear outcomes and defined timelines, exactly the kind of structure that makes a prediction market function smoothly. Platforms built around these categories have drawn millions of participants, which in turn generates the liquidity needed to make prices meaningful.

The dominance of these categories also reflects how prediction markets entered public consciousness. Early platforms leaned into accessibility.

Betting on a team or a candidate requires no specialized knowledge of market mechanics; participants already have opinions, and a platform simply gives those opinions a monetary dimension.

However, it is interesting to note that prediction markets are slowly but surely developing in other contexts, as well. According to Dan Schwarz, co-founder of FutureSearch.ai, prediction markets can also play a meaningful role in broader frameworks involving artificial intelligence, large-scale forecasting infrastructure, and the way people collectively process information online.

For companies like FutureSearch, the market itself is not the end product; it is the raw material. The aggregated signals from well-structured prediction markets feed into AI research, help calibrate forecasting models, and offer a window into how human judgment behaves under conditions of genuine uncertainty. The goal is less about settling a wager and more about building systems that get better at reasoning over time. To explore Schwarz's perspective in detail, you can read the full discussion here.