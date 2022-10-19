Top 10 Wildest ‘Real Housewives’ Brawls You Need To Stream ASAP — Watch Now On Peacock
Few television shows have been able to compete with Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise series. From personal daily glam squad makeovers to lavish trips and, of course, a lot of drama, each Real Housewives franchise series has something to offer to any viewer, devoted or passive.
RadarOnline.com has compiled a Top 10 Best Brawls from the longtime running series, featuring some of the juiciest and most controversial scenes across the featured cities. From The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to Atlanta and New York City, these must-watch moments give you a dose of reality that showcases the real class shared among the wealthiest ladies in the country.
Top 10 Real Housewives Brawls
From table flips to meme-able moments and even physical altercations, here are the top 10 best (or worst) brawls from The Real Housewives.
10. Dorinda Vs. Ramona — The Real Housewives Of New York City
Over several episodes during season 12 of RHONYC, tensions ran high between Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer. Petty bickering finally reached a breaking point during a dinner party at Ramona’s Upper Eastside apartment.
Ramona sent Dorinda an article on anger management — which was not received well. Dorinda lashed out at Ramona, bringing other housewives into the fight as she accused Ramona of talking about her behind her back. Dorinda also unearthed that Ramona was fat-shaming Sonja, which brought Sonja to tears as she stormed out of the apartment.
9. Lisa Vanderpump Vs. Kyle — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
In what’s know referred to as “#PuppyGate” from RHOBH season 9. Housewife Dorit adopted a puppy, Lucy, from Lisa Vanderpump, however, after claiming the pup bit her daughter Phoenix, Dorit rehomed the dog, leading to a rollercoaster of emotional moments. Unbeknownst to Dorit, the family who she rehomed to the dog to eventually also gave up the dog, which wound up in a shelter as a result.
Upon the shelter calling Vanderpump, an employee of Vanderpump told Teddi and Kyle Richards, on camera, of the situation involving Dorit. Lisa Rinna also stepped in to give her two cents, setting off Vanderpump who accused her cast mates of leaking the story to press.
After an explosive moment between Vanderpump, her husband and Kyle, the trio ended their friendship and Vanderpump exited the show.
8. Shereé Whitfield Vs. Anthony — The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Party planning is stressful — and even more so when it’s being aired to millions of viewers. While the heated exchange between Shereé Whitfield and her party planner Anthony took place in the first episode of the RHOA season, Shereé’s “Who gon’ check me, boo?” comment has been cemented in reality TV history.
Shereé wasn't thrilled with Anthony’s behavior during the planning of his “Independence” party for her. She grew upset after the party planner refused to answer her questions and avoided taking her calls. To stir the pot, Anthony hired a stranger to write a poem about Shereé, which resulted in a screaming match and the famous quote.
7. Lisa Rinna Vs. Kim Richards — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
During an episode of season 5 of RHOBH, Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards took their anger out on each other out of the country. While in Amsterdam visiting former Housewife Yolanda Hadid’s family, Rinna and Richards got into a fight at a restaurant. Lisa questioned Kim’s sobriety following disturbing behavior at a party, causing Richards to lash out at Rinna.
6. Kim Zolciak Vs. Kenya Moore — The Real Housewives of Atlanta
While Kim Zolciak may have left RHOA suddenly during season 5, a moment at Shereé's housewarming party on season 9 earned her a spot on this list. After much of season 9 captured Kenya Moore and Shereé arguing over who had the nicest house (seriously), Kim came to Shereé’s defense at the expense of Kenya.
After Kenya couldn’t resist making comments on the unfinished house at Shereé’s party, Kim called her out. However, the moment was not opportune and Kim’s marriage was brought into the argument. Kenya and Kim argued over who has a “real man at home” while taking jabs at personal finances, careers, and motherhood.
5. Bethenny Frankel Vs. Luann de Lesseps — The Real Housewives of New York City
If you’ve wondered where the famous, "Life is not a cabaret,” quote stems from, look no further than season 12 of RHONYC. While at a dinner party, Bethenny Frankel confronted Luann de Lesseps for not checking on her after her ex passed away. Bethenny went on to express she was especially hurt by Luann’s ignorance because Bethenny previously hosted an intervention for Luann, which prompted her to check into rehab and get clean.
Bethenny let her feelings — and f-bombs fly — during the scene, which caused Sonja to break down over Bethenny’s visible pain.
4. Taylor Vs. Camille & Dedra — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
With a franchise that’s been around as long as Bravo’s Real Housewives has, there are bound to be a few meme-able moments. Still, few have lived up to the pop culture moment captured early on in the RHOBH saga like the fight between Taylor Armstrong, Camille Grammer, and Dedra Whitt. After Camille claimed that Taylor’s marriage was on the rocks, Taylor clapped back, causing a firestorm of back and forth to follow. With so many moving parts involved in the exchange, coupled with its meme popularity, this is easily a top must-watch episode for Bravo fans.
3. Monique Samuels Vs. Candiace Dillard — The Real Housewives of Potomac
It’s not unusual for fights to break out on any given Real Housewives series, but a moment between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard on RHOP was one of the books. While at a farm winery, Candiace accused Monique of being rude to her and brought up an earlier moment where she insisted Monique faked being asleep to avoid her.
While the accusation wasn’t that damaging compared to others made across the franchise, what ensued afterward was wild. The exchange quickly got physical as Monique pulled Candiace’s hair, unwilling to let go. Production members stepped in to break up the fight and escorted Candiace to her car — but it wasn’t over quite yet. Watch Monique break through the production crew to run toward Candiace before being stopped in her tracks.
2. Teresa Giudice Vs. Danielle Staub — The Real Housewives of New Jersey
The classic, quintessential throwdown moment that skyrocketed the Housewives series to stardom, took place in the season 1 finale of RHONJ. After spending a season bickering with one another, Teresa Giudice ended a tense back-and-forth argument with Danielle Staub, by flipping over a dinner table. The moment of rage is over ten years old, but it stands the test of time in reality TV drama history.
1. Porsha Williams Vs. Kenya Moore — The Real Housewives of Atlanta
A full-out brawl between Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore during the season 6 RHOA reunion takes the cake for one of the worst fights in franchise history. After Porsha accused Kenya’s African singer boyfriend — whom Kenya claimed is “royalty” — of being a fraud, Kenya whipped out a loudspeaker to voice her opinions to Porsha.
Not receiving the gesture well, Porsha pulled off Kenya’s wig, causing Kenya to fall during the physical altercation. Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen stepped in to calm the situation.