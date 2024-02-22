Hey there gambler! Here we show you the best online casinos for real money in 2024. Our team has made a research considering several points to assure you that you can play on these top 10 online casinos. All of these casinos have great reputation, a wide variety of games and they accept several payment methods. We take playing seriously, that’s why you can choose any of these best real money online casinos and start your gambling practice. The best online casino is Wild Casino, with the top bonuses, fastest payouts and a wider array of casino games. Let’s take a look at the best online casinos!

Article continues below advertisement

Our 10 Best US Online Casinos For Real Money Gambling

Wild Casino - The Fastest Payout Online Casino this 2024 TG Casino - The Best Telegram Casino for Instant Withdrawals Bovada - Casino With Crypto Fast Payouts BetNow - Site with Two different certified Casino Platforms Everygame - The Casino With The Biggest Jackpots! BetUS - Trusted Fast Payouts Online Casino WSM Casino - The Best Casino for Wall Street Memes Games RagingBull - Casino with The Biggest Bonus in the Market Slots of Vegas - The Best Casino for Desktop and Mobile Drake Casino - The Best Option for Casino Tournaments

#1. Wild Casino - Best Overall We start this article with the best option overall: Wild Casino. This is an online casino with an array of games which includes live dealer games, slots, table games, and sports games. It has a generous welcome bonus for those new players in the site of $5,000 and 125 free spins in the initial deposit. Wild Casino offers games like baccarat, poker game, roulette; all provided by reputable software providers and it is licensed and regulated by the government of Panama, so you can gamble safe and secure. This casino also offers live dealer games in real-time where you can gamble for real money.

Article continues below advertisement

Wild Casino accepts real money betting via cryptocurrencies, like Ethereum, Bitcoin, Polygon and Litecoin. It also accepts bank transfers, credit cards and bank checks. You can play in the most trusted online casinos for usa players without problems because this casino employs encryption to protect transactions and data, providing a great gaming experience, advanced technology and easy navigation. Best overall casino for US players

$5,000 welcome bonus

Fast and easy payouts

300+ games from Nucleus, Betsoft, Dragon Gaming, Arrow’s Edge, FlipLuck

#2. TG Casino - Best Casino App TG Casino is one of the best online casinos, which was launched in 2023 and is licensed by Curacao Gaming. You can access this online casino USA via the Telegram app. TG.Casino ranks among the top Bitcoin casinos listed on bitcoincasinoslist.io, known for its instant payouts among the best online casinos. Its user-friendly interface allows players to directly access TG.Casino through their Telegram app using a bot, enabling them to bet on their preferred games without the hassle of creating an account or undergoing identity verification. Notably, TG.Casino welcomes players globally without requiring a VPN, a significant advantage compared to other fast payout best online casinos that may have regional restrictions.

Article continues below advertisement

It offers more than 300 casino games, including slots, poker game, blackjack, roulette, and other table games and esports. New members are greeted with a generous 200% deposit match up to 10 ETH. TG.Casino accepts transactions with cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether, Ripple, and more. As an added bonus, TG.Casino introduces its own cryptocurrency token, $TGC, currently available for presale. Using $TGC for gameplay entitles players to a 25% cashback on all losses, making it a noteworthy feature. What we love about this app is that you get to it through Telegram, so it is a different way to gamble. Top casino app

Does not need an identity verification

Has its own cryptocurrency $TGC

200% welcome bonus

#3. Bovada - Best For Sports Bovada is mainly an online casino, recognized by many as one of the top US casinos for poker and sports betting. In addition to its casino offerings, Bovada features a dedicated crypto casino and a horse racing section for betting on global racing events. Now, let's explore the Bovada Casino's welcome bonus. You can discover and utilize the finest promo codes for American players here. For instance when making your initial deposit grants you a 100% matching deposit bonus up to $1,000. You also have a crypto welcome bonus of $3,750 on your first login. Bovada Casino stands out as one of the premier US casinos for jackpot enthusiasts. Navigate to the Hot Drop Jackpots section to find popular online slots featuring Hourly, Daily, and Super jackpots that can be won at any time. Games linked to the Hot Drop Jackpots network include Golden Savanna, Oasis Dreams, Temple of Athena, and Year of the Rabbit, among others like Lady’s Magic Charms, American Jet Set, and Golden Buffalo.

Article continues below advertisement

Noteworthy jackpots are associated with games such as Shopping Spree (currently exceeding $1.6 million). For a change of pace from traditional or live casinos, consider exploring sports betting or engaging in poker games against other players using Bovada's licensed Sports and Poker products. The interface of Bovada is very easy and good to navigate, we find it very clear to gamble on the site. Wide range of games

100% welcome bonus up to $1,000

It has sports games and a horse racing section

It accepts cryptocurrencies and credit cards

#4. BetNow - Top Casino for High Rollers Now it’s time for BetNow, a great sportsbook casino. When you sign up on this site, they will match your first deposit big time – you get a 100% match that could go up to 200% based on your deposit. So if you deposit $100, you'll play with $200. Just remember, before you cash out, you gotta bet 15 times your bonus amount. For example, with that $100 bonus, you'd be betting a total of $3,000. It also offers a 10% casino rebate every week automatically. This online casino accepts credit cards such as visa or mastercard, and also cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. You can deposit anything, from $10 to a whopping $40,000. So high rollers can gamble for sure! BetNow offers 200 casino games that are provided by trusted developers such as Pragmatic Play, Mobilots, AST Gaming Solutions and Visionary iGaming, which guarantees you can play safely and securely.

Article continues below advertisement

The interface of BetNow is very intuitive and it offers easy navigation, with a clear menu. Unlike other sportsbooks sites, they divided the gaming catalog on "Platinum Casino" and "Live Casino" sections, the latter of which offers live dealer games and some virtual games that aren't in the Platinum Casino. Best option for high rollers

200% sign up bonus and 10% casino rebate

It accepts visa, mastercard, cryptocurrencies

200 games provided by known software companies

#5. Everygame - Best Option For Table Games Everygame in one of the legit online casinos which was launched in 1996 under the name of “Intertops”. They rebranded to Everygame in December 2021. They offer a great welcome bonus for small deposits, a ton of betting options, and several good promos for big sporting events. Their welcome bonus is pretty unique among casino sites. Instead of one bonus, you get to pick from different bonuses depending on how much you deposit. You can get a 200% match up to $50, 100% up to $100, or 50% up to $200. So you can customize your bonus when gambling. It offers a variety of games, like Cash Bandits, sports games, classic table games and roulette; and it also has a poker section for those players who enjoy this game. These games have a high RTP (Return To Player) percentages.

Article continues below advertisement

Everygame accepts plenty of choices for bettors: cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin, Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, and E-wallets like Neteller and Skrill. They also accept credit cards but bank transfers are not accepted for US-based users. The interface of Everygame is very clear and easy to navigate. They also have the option to download an application for enhancing the game experience for those who prefer this type of gambling practice. You can customize your bonuses depending on your deposits

An specialized application is available to download

Accepts cryptocurrencies, credit cards and e-wallets

#6. BetUS - Widest Variety Of Games BetUs is our #6 best online casinos, which have been around since 1994. It is licensed by Curacao Gaming and it is widely used in the USA. It offers games such as best online casinos classic, table games, roulette, poker, sportsbook, live betting, and slots. It also has a horse racing section. New members can get a generous 200% crypto bonus of up to $1,250 when they make their first deposit. This bonus works for both sports betting and the casino as well, but there are some rules about how much you have to bet before you can withdraw the bonus money. BetUS accepts credit cards like Visa, Mastercard and American Express, and they also take cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin. Depositing with cryptocurrency has no fees and you only need to deposit $10 to start.

Article continues below advertisement

The design of the online casino is really intuitive and it makes it easy to navigate. It also offers the option to download the software to your device for those who may want this option. Not every online casino has this option, so this is something to take into account. Access up to 200% welcome bonus

They accept credit cards and cryptocurrencies

It has a wide variety of games

#7. WSM Casino - Best For Online Poker WSM Casino has a wonderful reputation in the best online casinos USA. It is licensed by Curacao Gaming Board which is globally recognized as a leading regulator in the gambling industry, overseeing the operations of best online casinos platforms. So this gives WSM Casino a supreme legitimacy and trust, assuring players of a secure and regulated gaming environment. It offers a great welcome bonus of 200% up to $25,000 in the first deposit. So you can start today gambling knowing that the treat is win or win. Some of the games you can find on these online casinos are slots, live betting casino games, crash games and slots. It also offers a sports section which includes tennis, football, to name some.

Article continues below advertisement

Let’s talk about payment methods. WSM Casino accepts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, credit cards such as Visa and Mastercard, and also bank transfers. It is a nice casino site to navigate in, and it implements SSL encryption to make sure that the players are gambling in a very safe way. This technology is a standard security measure that encrypts communication between a user's web browser and the casino's servers, providing a secure channel for sensitive information. Licensed by Curacao, legit site

200% welcome bonus up to $25,000

Accept crypto and credit cards, and also bank transfers

Safe site with SSL encryption

#8. RagingBull - Best For Live Betting Raging Bull Casino is a great online casino licensed by Curacao which has over 200 games, including casino games, video poker, blackjack, Baccarat, jackpot and slots. It has also a welcome package which consists of $2,500 plus 50 free spins in the game Mighty Drums. Raging Bull Casino has a mobile interface that can be loaded on any mobile browser. So players can choose to gamble from their desktop or mobile device. They have SSL encryption to make the gaming experience safe, so if you choose Raging Bull Casino, you are secure. Its interface and design are intuitive and very easy to navigate, and we know how important it is to be on a site which does not present complications and obstacles.

Article continues below advertisement

This casino offers different bonuses every month, so it is important to check directly on their site. For the US based players, the accepted deposit methods are by credit card, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and wire transfer, and your money will be available instantly to start playing on Raging Bull. It includes over 200 games

250% welcome bonus + 50 Free Spins

Mobile and desktop friendly interface

Accept bank transfers, credit cards and cryptocurrencies

#9. Slots of Vegas - Top Casino For Slots Slots of Vegas is an online gambling site with the fastest payouts and it is the best for slots. They have a welcome bonus offering 250% bonus up to $2,500 to be used in slots and keno, and you also have access to a bonus of 190% that allows all of the available games in Slots of Vegas. If you want to start easy, you can also play free slots until you are ready to go for the real money deal. They also have a VIP program, whose intention is to reward their players for their loyalty. They have different levels, starting from Silver and ending in Ambassador, with increasing benefits and personalized gifts. Within the array of games, you can find blackjack, slots, table games, poker video to ensure all the gambles an excited and diverted gaming experience

Article continues below advertisement

One of the highlights of Slots of Vegas is their customer support. They have a 24/7 assistance to gamers who have inquiries or problems to attend in this casino online. They accept several payment methods such as bank transfers and cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, so the options are abundant for all gamblers in one of the best online casinos, Slots of Vegas. The interface of the site is really easy to navigate, it is a jazzy Vegas-inspired design; it is a busy-looking layout, but everything is easy to find and navigate. Easy site to navigate

250% welcome bonus up to $2,500 + 50 Free Spins

VIP program which rewards loyal users

24/7 customer support

#10. Drake Casino - Best Welcome Bonus The last casino of our 10 best online casinos is Drake Casino. It is a gambling site which has diverted casino games like 3D Slots, 3 Reel Slots or 5 reel Slots; and it includes table games, video poker and sports games. They offer a welcome bonus from which you can win as much as $6,000 on your first three deposits. This is a great additional value, because many of its competitors have only a one time bonus. In Addition to the Sign-up bonus, there are also other bonuses available, such as Free Spins deposit bonuses, and also No Deposit bonuses are often offered to existing users that are subscribed to the Drake Casino Newsletter.

Article continues below advertisement

Drake Casino accepts different payment methods such as credit cards like Visa, Mastercard and American Express, E-Wallets like Paypal, cryptocurrencies -there is no feed for withdrawing with Bitcoin, QuickCash and bank wires. It has an interface that you can use from your mobile device, as it is optimized for its use in these types of devices, so whether you own an Android or an iOS phone, you will be able to use this app. Up to $6,000 welcome bonus

Accept cryptocurrencies, wire transfer, credit cards and e-wallets

You can use it on Android and on iOS phone

How We Rank the 10 Best Online Casinos For Real Money Gambling

When our team did the research of the best online casinos, we thought that it was important to consider several things to give you the most accurate information to recommend in the casinos scenario. We have considered aspects such as bonuses, payment methods, security and the games’ library. Bonuses We know that the gambling experience changes when you know that you can have access to great and generous bonuses, that’s why we took this into account when making the best online casinos list. Wild Casino ended up being the most generous offering a welcome bonus of $5,000 and 125 free spins. But there are other casinos which have great bonuses, promotions and also VIP programs that could be a great option for those gamblers who become loyal. It is important to say that all ten of our USA online casinos have among the lowest wagering requirements in the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Payment Methods One of the most important things to check is the banking section to see if they accept a wide variety of payment methods like cryptocurrencies, credit cards and wire transfers. All the casinos that we show in this article accept all of these payment methods, and, additionally, they also accept several other US-friendly deposit and withdrawal methods; so your gambling experience is guaranteed in any case and in any option that you choose. Games Library We take this point very seriously because we know how important it is to have a wide array of games to choose. We have selected the casinos which have all of the classic games, like roulette, blackjack and video poker games; and also sports betting and live betting games. Whenever the casino you choose, we assure you that you won’t be bored!

Trust & Security Our best online casinos review also takes into account the trustworthiness of a website. For example, we make sure that it has the necessary SSL encryption certificates and that the website domain address starts with https://. We also check that the sites have a great reputation among the players and that they all count with the certificated license to operate. All of these aspects means it’s legally permitted to offer real money gambling services. Interface We also make sure that the online casinos that we are reviewing in these lines have an intuitive interface, with a clear menu, and a nice design which upgrades the gambling experience. It is important for a player to bet without any obstacles or problems, in order to have a fluid gambling practice.

Article continues below advertisement

Looking Back at the Top 5 US Online Casinos

In our research, we selected the 10 best online casinos, which we consider offer great bonuses for winnings, fast withdrawals and payouts, have great reputation in the gambling scene, and accept different types of payment. Let’s take a look at the top 5 online casinos, highlighting the features and qualities that make them the best. Wild Casino: The best online casino is Wild Casino. We loved that they have a lot of games provided by Betsoft, FlipLuck, Nucleus Arrow’s Edge and Dragon Gaming. The standard welcome bonus for all new players is a generous $5,000. It also has a really fast cashout- this is important to highlight. This casino is a great place to play. TG Casino: Operated by Telegram and licensed by Curacao, we find TG Casino one of the best online casinos for the USA. It has a great sports betting section, slots, roulette, and other great games and the most exciting part of it is that it doesn't require a VPN or identify verification. New members are able to access a generous 200% deposit match up to 10 ETH, and besides accepting cryptocurrencies, TG Casino has its own cryptocurrency token, $TGC, which is available for use.

Bovada: The number three of our list is Bovada which has a sportsbook including horse racing. We find that the welcome bonus is one of the best, which grants you a first deposit bonus of up to $3,750. Besides the sportsbook, it also has a wide variety of games like Golden Savanna, Oasis Dreams, Temple of Athena, and Year of the Rabbit, to name some. BetNow: We find that BetNow has a special feature which is a 10% casino rebate that pays out every week automatically. The welcome bonus that BetNow offers is a 100% match that could go up to 200% based on your deposit. It is a great site to gamble because it accepts different kinds of payment methods such as cryptos and credit cards. Some of the developers are known companies like Pragmatic Play, Mobilots, AST Gaming Solutions and Visionary iGaming. Everygame: the 5th place is for Everygame. It offers a great welcome bonus for small deposits, a ton of betting options, and several good promos for big sporting events. It also offers a variety of games that we love, like Cash Bandits, sports games, classic table games and roulette; and it also has a poker section. Everygame accepts plenty of choices for bettors: cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin, Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, and E-wallets like Neteller and Skrill.

Article continues below advertisement

How to Register at an Online Casino For Real Money Gambling

We are going to teach you now how to register at our top online casino: WildCasino. First of all, we need to say that the minimum age required to play at online casinos in most countries is 18. But it will depend on the country's rules and of course, each state. So, if you want to play at Wild Casino – our number-one-ranked online casino, you must follow these simple steps.

Step 1: Go to Wild Casino Website Go to the official Wild Casino website, where you can register a new account. Search for it in your browser or click the link on our review.

Article continues below advertisement

Step 2: Sign Up You will now automatically be redirected to the official Wild Casino website. You have to register an account by filling out the online casino application form. Simply click or tap on the orange-colored 'Join Now' button.

Step 3: Fill Up The Form When creating your account, you will be required by the casino operator some personal information such as first/last name, your email address, and the country you live in (in this case, the United States). You must also enter your zip code, current phone number (including the US dialing code, +1), and date of birth.

Article continues below advertisement

Step 4: First Deposit When your account is created, you have to go to the cashier section or deposit section. Then you can choose the payment method of your convenience, for example: cryptocurrency debit card, credit card, wire transfer, or money order.

Step 5: Start Gambling! When your first deposit is made, you will receive a welcome bonus, and then all you have to do is go to the main lobby and choose the game you want to play.

Article continues below advertisement

Our Thoughts About Best Online Casinos For Real Money

When we think about the best online casinos for real money gambling, we consider it important, as we have seen in this online casino comparison, to know that the sites we are registering on are known online casinos. To be certain that the casinos we are going to gamble on have a certificated license, like Curacao, is something to take into account. Also, knowing that they are encrypted sites makes the gaming experience more safe and secure. Then each player will make their choice according to their needs. The casinos scenario has had a prolific life in the last few years, when tons of new gambling sites enter the online world. All of the casinos that we listed in this article are safe and known in the US, so you can start gambling on those sites without any doubt. Now it’s your time to choose the one of your preference and get into the realm of the best online casinos!

Frequently Asked Questions about Best Online Casinos

Are online casinos legal in the US? Yes, they are. But it is important to mention that before you register in any of them, you should make sure that it is licensed by a known authority in order to be certain that you are in a safe place. What are the best online casinos in the US to play? The best online casinos in the US are the ones selected and reviewed on this page. They are the highest-rated online casinos; but, if we have to choose, our top option is WildCasino. It has the best welcome bonus overall and over 300 games to play; besides it accepts different types of payment methods. Which are the most common payment methods in the gambling sites? The most common payment methods are cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, E-wallets, credit cards and bank transfer. The payment method that we know players prefer today are e-wallets and cryptocurrencies.

What kinds of games do the Legit online casino sites offer? The best online casinos offer games like roulette, slots, poker games, baccarat, live dealer games, sports games and esports games. WildCasino offers, for example, all of these games, so if you want to start playing, we definitely recommend that site for you. Do I have access to bonuses and promotions? Of course! All of the casinos listed in this article give special bonuses for players who register on those sites for the first time, and they also offer promotions, VIP programs and free spins for those gamblers who use the platforms usually.