Best Delta 9 Gummies of 2025
Delta 9 gummies are hands down the easiest and most delicious way of consuming THC. With all the same great benefits of THC oil tinctures, Elevate’s Delta 9 gummies come in a range of mouthwatering flavors including strawberry, mixed berry, and blue raspberry. Plus, having a pre-measured serving size allows you to easily adjust your dosage as needed or simply pop one in your mouth when you’re on the go.
Interested? Keep reading to discover three of the best Delta 9 gummies of 2025!
What is Delta 9 THC?
Delta 9 THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is one of over 100 cannabinoids sourced from the Cannabis sativa plant – and yes, THC is the cannabinoid responsible for creating the psychoactive high traditionally associated with cannabis. Other cannabinoids you might have heard of include CBD (cannabidiol), CBG (cannabigerol), and CBN (cannabinol).
Like CBD, Delta 9 THC interacts with your endocannabinoid system, or ECS, to create a number of amazing benefits such as improving your mood, promoting a sense of relaxation, helping to regulate your sleep cycle, and so much more. But unlike CBD, Delta 9 THC is tightly regulated through the 2018 Farm Bill thanks to its psychoactive effects. Which means that products containing THC, such as Delta 9 gummies, need to adhere to a set of rules in order to be federally legal. The most important of these rules is that all products containing Delta 9 THC must be derived from hemp containing less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, otherwise, they can not be bought and sold across the US.
Since most Delta 9 THC products contain some or all of the cannabinoids derived from the hemp plant, they’re more likely to trigger the entourage effect. In short, the entourage effect is the theory that cannabinoids play off each other, boosting their effects, increasing their pain-relieving qualities, and lessening any possible side effects.
Like most things, Delta 9 THC has its pros and cons. If you’re thinking about trying out Delta 9 gummies or other Delta 9 THC products for the first time, keep reading to learn about all the amazing benefits of Delta 9 THC, and what side effects you should be aware of.
Benefits of Delta 9 THC
Delta 9 THC has long been used on a prescription basis to treat any number of conditions from chronic pain and seizures to nausea and vomiting. However, now that THC is becoming more popular in both homeopathic medicine and as a recreational substance, users have discovered a wide range of additional benefits, including:
Boosting your mood
Creating a sense of calm and relaxation
Easing stress
Reducing anxiety
Increasing focus
Enhanced creativity
Stimulating your appetite
Promoting restful sleep
Potential Side Effects of Delta 9 THC
Although Delta 9 THC can have many amazing benefits, there are a few side effects of THC gummies that you should be aware of before using THC for the first time. Common side effects of Delta 9 THC can include:
Diminished cognitive function
Increased feelings of anxiety, depression, and/or panic
Restlessness
Irritability
Confusion
Paranoia
Hallucinations
Eye redness
Headache
Dry mouth
Because of this, we often recommend starting with a partial dose and seeing how you react before taking a full gummy or increasing your dosage to a more potent gummy. However, several factors can play a part in the likelihood that you may experience side effects, including:
THC potency
The amount of THC used at one time
Additional ingredients in THC products
Your method of consumption
Your tolerance level and experience using THC
Frequency of use
Known or unknown medical conditions
Interplay with other drugs, supplements, or alcohol
Age
Sex
Genetics
How to Mitigate the Side Effects of Delta 9 THC
You’ve probably heard of more than one of the side effects listed above in regards to Delta 9 THC, but believe it or not there are actually a few things you can do to reduce the chances of experiencing them.
Less is More: To mitigate any possible side effects of Delta 9 gummies, we recommend starting with a lower dose or cutting a single gummy in half. This way you can see how your body reacts to Delta 9 THC before taking more and heightening those effects.
Don’t Take with Other Substances: Mixing Delta 9 THC with one or more other substances creates the perfect environment for complications and unpredictability. Plus, it makes it harder to enjoy all of the amazing benefits you get from eating Delta 9 gummies.
Drink More Water: Staying hydrated helps relieve dry mouth and other dehydration-related side effects.
Stay in a Comfortable and Familiar Environment: You can avoid a lot of the panic, paranoia, and anxiety often experienced when using Delta 9 THC for the first time by making sure you’re using it in a safe and relaxing setting.
The Best Delta 9 Gummies
Delta 9 gummies are an easy and delicious way to make THC a part of your daily routine. But in order to become “the best,” there are a number of standards Delta 9 gummies have to meet.
THC Content: This should be less than 0.3% THC by weight and listed clearly on the product label and/or company website.
Lab Results: Quality Delta 9 THC gummies are lab-tested to ensure that you as the customer are getting the exact ingredients you’re paying for – nothing more and nothing less. A trustworthy and transparent company will provide you with easy to find, ISO certified third-party lab results for each and every one of their products.
Sourcing: Is the hemp US grown and manufactured? While it may not be listed on the product label, you should be able to easily find the source of THC on a company’s website.
Consistent Reviews: Positive, consistent four and five-star reviews are signs of both quality products and a trustworthy company.
Customer Service: Easy-to-reach and helpful customer service is the mark of a quality company that cares about their customers.
Delta 9 Gummies – Strawberry
Hands down, the best Delta 9 gummies of 2025 are Elevate’s Delta 9 THC Gummies. With their delicious strawberry flavor, these Delta 9 gummies are fast-acting, helping you reach that calm and euphoric feeling you’ve been looking for.
Elevate’s Delta 9 gummies are designed to elevate your mind, body, and soul to help you feel relaxed and uplifted so you can enjoy your day. Made with potent and powerful Delta 9 THC, Elevate’s Delta 9 gummies are lab-tested for purity and potency – and you can find the test results for every product right on Elevate’s website under the “Learn More” tab.
Unlike other companies, Elevate offers their Delta 9 gummies in two strengths, 10mg and 15mg of THC per gummy, so you have more freedom to choose how much Delta 9 THC is right for you! Bottled in pharmaceutical-grade glass jars, Elevate’s Delta 9 gummies are packaged with care, ensuring a long shelf life while preserving freshness and potency.
10mg or 15mg Delta 9 THC
50mg Delta 8 extract
34mg CBD
Light Corn Syrup
Natural Cane Sugar
Organic Apple Pectin
Water
Citric Acid
Natural Flavors
Fruit and Vegetable Extract
MCT Oil from Coconut Oil
Elevate uses real, pure ingredients that you can pronounce and understand, not a bunch of chemicals and additives that leave an artificial taste in your mouth. Not only that, but they don’t contain animal gelatin either, which means they’re vegan!
What Customers Are Saying About Elevate’s Delta 9 Gummies
Delta 9 & CBN Sleep Gummies
With 5mg of melatonin, 10mg of CBN, 15mg of Delta 9 THC, and 100mg of CBD in every single gummy, Elevate’s Delta 9 Sleep Gummies provide you with that deep, restful, and peaceful sleep you’ve been looking for. The combination of Delta 9 THC, CBN, and CBD creates a powerhouse concoction to help you relax and easily drift off to sleep while the addition of melatonin helps keep you asleep until morning. Made with the same natural ingredients as their regular Delta 9 gummies, Elevate’s sleep gummies come in a yummy mixed berry flavor.
What Customers Are Saying About Elevate’s Sleep Gummies
CBD & THC Gummies
Elevate’s CBD & THC Gummies are full spectrum, placing a focus on CBD and other cannabinoids, with just a dash of THC. By focusing on 25mg of full spectrum CBD, you get all the amazing benefits of the entourage effect along with a microdose of 3mg of THC. Microdosing is a great way to take a small step into the world of Delta 9 THC. Rather than jumping right in with 10mg or more THC, by taking just 3mg of THC per serving, you can allow your body to gradually become accustomed to Delta 9 THC without a bunch of side effects.
What Customers Are Saying About Elevate’s CBD & THC Gummies
How Many Delta 9 Gummies Should I Take?
When it comes to trying Delta 9 THC for the first time, or if you’re looking at trying out a new product, starting with less is always a good rule of thumb. Cutting a gummy in half or even quarters is a great way to start out with a lower dose so that you can get your feet under you before working your way up to a full-strength gummy. This also makes it easy to raise your dose as your tolerance increases.
Not that you have to, of course! If you feel like 5mg or 7.5mg of THC is the right amount for you, great! That just means your bottle will last twice as long.
Since Elevate’s Delta 9 gummies are pre-measured and available in two strengths, 10mg or 15mg of THC, you’re able to have more control over exactly how much THC you want to take in a single serving.
Delta 9 Gummies VS. Tinctures
Having better control over your dosage is what really separates Delta 9 gummies and other forms of THC administration, such as tinctures. Delta 9 oil tinctures are popular because they’re convenient and simple to use. Simply fill the dropper, place the oil under your tongue, and you’re done!
Putting the THC oil under your tongue is called sublingual absorption, a method that uses the thin tissue to absorb Delta 9 THC and other cannabinoids directly into your bloodstream. And the faster it enters your bloodstream, the faster it goes into effect. THC oil tinctures are also odorless, allowing a more discreet method for ingesting THC.
Delta 9 gummies, on the other hand, must be digested and metabolized before reaching your bloodstream, meaning they will have a more delayed effect compared to THC oil tinctures. However, being able to cut a single gummy in half or in quarters allows for more exact control over the amount of Delta 9 THC in every serving. While you can adjust your dosage in a dropper, it can easily vary day to day. With a dropper, there's no way to guarantee you’re getting the exact same levels of Delta 9 THC every time.
Where to Find Delta 9 Gummies
Although Delta 9 gummies can be purchased online and in-person at brick-and-mortar stores, there are a few more advantages to purchasing your gummies online. Because when it comes to buying recreational Delta 9 THC, you want to make sure you know exactly what you’re putting in your body.
First and foremost, buying online means you have all the information you need to make a confident and informed decision right at your fingertips. Reputable companies will provide you with pages and pages of information and data to answer any and all questions you might have. And on the off chance you can’t find the answer to your question, you should be able to get in touch with someone who can point you in the right direction. Because a company that isn’t willing to help or tries to give you the runaround probably isn’t one you want to order from.
In order to guarantee that your Delta 9 THC is federally legal, it’s a good practice to only buy cannabinoid products from reputable
Delta 9 Gummies – FAQ
Is Delta 9 THC Legal?
According to the 2018 Farm Bill, as long as a product contains less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, it is completely legal. That being said, it is always a good idea to review your state’s laws and regulations surrounding THC.
How Much THC is in a Delta 9 Gummy?
This depends on which Delta 9 gummies you’re looking at. Elevate’s Delta 9 gummies, for example, will contain either 10mg or 15mg of THC, while the rest of Elevate’s gummies with Delta 9 can range from 3mg to 25mg of THC per gummy depending on the product.
Will Delta 9 Get You High?
It can.
Delta 9 THC has psychoactive properties, which means that it can affect your mood, coordination, and even your central nervous system and brain function.
However, this depends on a few factors, including how much Delta 9 THC you take, how often you use THC, your method of consumption, additional ingredients, and even your genetics.
How Long Does a Delta 9 High Last?
While it depends on a couple of different elements, you can generally expect Delta 9 gummies to last between four and eight hours. Dosage, individual metabolism, frequency of use, and tolerance can all affect the duration of the high.
For more information, check out our article on Delta 9 highs.
How Long Does Delta 9 THC Stay in Your System?
It depends on how much THC you ingest, and how often you take it.
If you’re using Delta 9 THC for the first time, it likely won’t stay in your system for too long. However, regularly ingesting THC causes it to build up in your system over time.
Can You Buy Delta 9 Gummies Online?
Yes!
Elevate has a wide variety of Delta 9 gummies and a number of other hemp products available for purchase.
**Elevate does not ship D9 THCv Focus Gummies to the following states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah.
Can You Fly With Delta 9 THC?
Technically, yes.
While our Delta 9 gummies are federally legal and adhere to the 2018 Farm Bill regulations, TSA agents aren’t cannabis experts. What this means is that although they’re not searching for your gummies or tinctures during their routine screening, if they find them they are legally required to inform local law enforcement. Which could spell legal trouble for you.
If you decide to fly with Delta 9 THC, you need to keep everything in its original package and bring documentation clearly stating that your products are compliant with the Farm Bill. Because if TSA stops you, it’s on you to prove the Delta 9 you’re carrying is legal. Even so, you may encounter complications.
For more information, check out our article on flying with Delta 9 THC.
Will Delta 9 THC Show up on a Drug Test?
The short answer is: yes.
The long answer depends on a couple of factors, including:
How much Delta 9 TH you ingested
When you last consumed THC
How often you regularly use THC
Your metabolism
Your body composition
How fast your body works through and breaks down THC is an important factor, but so is regular consumption since your THC levels build up over time. For example, if someone who regularly consumes Delta 9 THC takes 10 mg and someone who has never used THC takes 10 mg, then the regular THC user will test higher.