Best Delta 9 Gummies of 2025

You’ve probably heard of more than one of the side effects listed above in regards to Delta 9 THC, but believe it or not there are actually a few things you can do to reduce the chances of experiencing them.

Less is More: To mitigate any possible side effects of Delta 9 gummies, we recommend starting with a lower dose or cutting a single gummy in half. This way you can see how your body reacts to Delta 9 THC before taking more and heightening those effects.

Don’t Take with Other Substances: Mixing Delta 9 THC with one or more other substances creates the perfect environment for complications and unpredictability. Plus, it makes it harder to enjoy all of the amazing benefits you get from eating Delta 9 gummies.

Drink More Water: Staying hydrated helps relieve dry mouth and other dehydration-related side effects.

Stay in a Comfortable and Familiar Environment: You can avoid a lot of the panic, paranoia, and anxiety often experienced when using Delta 9 THC for the first time by making sure you’re using it in a safe and relaxing setting.

The Best Delta 9 Gummies

Delta 9 gummies are an easy and delicious way to make THC a part of your daily routine. But in order to become “the best,” there are a number of standards Delta 9 gummies have to meet.

THC Content: This should be less than 0.3% THC by weight and listed clearly on the product label and/or company website.

Lab Results: Quality Delta 9 THC gummies are lab-tested to ensure that you as the customer are getting the exact ingredients you’re paying for – nothing more and nothing less. A trustworthy and transparent company will provide you with easy to find, ISO certified third-party lab results for each and every one of their products.

Sourcing: Is the hemp US grown and manufactured? While it may not be listed on the product label, you should be able to easily find the source of THC on a company’s website.

Consistent Reviews: Positive, consistent four and five-star reviews are signs of both quality products and a trustworthy company.

Customer Service: Easy-to-reach and helpful customer service is the mark of a quality company that cares about their customers.