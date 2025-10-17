Best Brand-New Online Casinos in Australia for 2025

Playing at a new online casino can be an exciting experience. For many, the thrill of testing something new adds to the overall experience. But for us, the balance between excitement and uncertainty is something we always pay close attention to. Our team of casino experts has years of experience testing all kinds of casinos available to Australians, so we know exactly what a casino needs to offer to be considered a viable choice for our players. After months of testing, we’ve finally finished our list of the best new online casinos in Australia for 2025. If you want to know more about each one, stick around for the detailed reviews!

Article continues below advertisement

The Best New Australian Online Casinos for 2025

Rioace : Best new online casino for 2025

Richard Casino : Top casino for live dealer games

Betflare : Highest payout pokies in Australia

Casabet : High cashback bonus

LuckyVibe: Best welcome package

Our Detailed Reviews of the Top 5 New Online Casinos

After we finished testing the newest Australian online casinos for 2025, we are finally ready to present you with our findings and explain what landed each platform on this list:

1. Rioace – Best New Australian Online Casino Overall

Source: Supplied

Reasons to Play: ✅ Welcome package up to A$3,650 and 350 free spins

✅ Over 9,500 casino games

✅ Personal progressive jackpot network

✅ VIP program with 30 tiers and exclusive perks

✅ Many monthly provider tournaments Reasons to Avoid: ❌ High minimum withdrawal limits

❌ No phone support Rioace is an online casino that opened only recently but has since caught our attention with its massive lobby and complete mobile optimisation. Its well-designed platform definitely earned it the spot of the best Australian online casino site for 2025. Casino Games: Testing the Rioace game lobby was more than fun, considering there are over 9,500 games available to players at all times. We loved the selection of high-payout pokies from standout providers like Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming, but were also impressed by the sheer number of live dealer tables. What was even more interesting was the way the casino organised its games by theme or bonus features, allowing us to focus on a specific group without any distractions. Bonuses: There were far more bonus offers than the regular welcome promotion we are used to seeing at online casinos in Australia. In the main menu itself, the casino presents the Wheel of Fortune, Daily Missions, Lucky Boxes, and Daily Bonus Map. While all of these offer some small but rewarding bonuses, the welcome package is the first thing you should focus on after registration. It covers your first five deposits with up to A$3,650 and 350 free spins, but be careful, as each batch of spins is tied to a specific pokie. Payment Methods: Making transactions to and from our casino account was easier than ever, especially considering that the casino offers a massive selection of payment methods. Besides the popular options like Visa, Mastercard, and Mifinity, you can also use various cryptocurrencies to fund your account. The general withdrawal time is up to 48 hours for most payment methods, while the daily, weekly, and monthly limits are up to A$9,000, A$18,000, and A$45,000, respectively. Rioace Verdict: We definitely loved our time at Rioace as it was more than rewarding, thanks to the selection of games and bonuses. It proves that it deserves to be named one of the best new online casinos in Australia by the meaningfulness of its offers and the complete mobile optimisation that makes gaming on the go easy for all registered users.

2. Richard Casino – Best New Live Casino in Australia

Source: Supplied

Reasons to Play: ✅ Welcome bonus up to A$5,000 and 500 free spins

✅ Massive VIP welcome bonus up to A$50,000

✅ Over 470 live casino games and 6,000 games total

✅ Up to 5,600 free spins for loyalty players

✅ 20 free spins for turning on mobile notifications Reasons to Avoid: ❌ No table games category

❌ High deposit requirements for VIP club With a selection of over 470 live dealer tables, each one certified for fair gameplay and streamed in real time, we would rather spend our wagering money here than at any land-based casino. It’s definitely worth your time if you’re into live casino games. Casino Games: Even though we’ve included Richard Casino on our list for its selection of live casino games, we can’t overlook the fact that it actually offers some great titles in the other categories as well. We found over 5,000 pokies, divided into new, popular, and bonus buy categories, but there wasn’t a category for video tables, which was a bit disappointing. Still, we liked the category of bonus wagering games, making it easy to see which games qualified for wagers when playing with an active bonus. Bonuses: The bonuses don’t stop at the welcome package. We received up to A$1,000 and 100 free spins for each of our first five deposits, but for those who don’t mind making larger deposits, the VIP welcome package offers even greater value. After you use these bonuses, you can qualify for weekly cashback, daily free spins, weekend bonuses, birthday bonuses, and various other rewards, all with acceptable wagering requirements of around 40x per bonus. Payment Methods: Our testing revealed fewer payment options than at Rioace, with several fiat and cryptocurrency options available. Most deposits start at A$20, while crypto coins have their own limits, but all deposits are processed instantly here. Withdrawals can climb up to A$53,300 per month, making this one of the highest limits we have encountered among new online casinos in Australia. Still, you’ll find that most payment methods limit daily withdrawals to only A$4,000 despite the higher limit allowed by the casino. Richard Casino Verdict: The live casino section makes gaming here worth it for players looking for a social experience, but don’t forget to look into the big bonuses that you can trigger even with a small deposit.

3. Betflare – Top New Pokie Site for Australian Players

Source: Supplied

Reasons to Play: ✅ Welcome bonus up to A$3,300 and 300 free spins

✅ Over 12,000 games and 10,000 pokies

✅ Daily bonus wheel rewards

✅ Exclusive bonuses for Telegram users

✅ Over 70 trusted game providers Reasons to Avoid: ❌ Withdrawal limits on most bonuses

❌ No native app for iOS and Android If you’re looking for a selection of more pokies than you could ever play, Betflare is a sure bet. With over 10,000 pokies from standout providers, you’re in for quite a bit of fun! Casino Games: At Betflare, we found over 12,000 casino games at the time of our testing, each neatly divided into its own category. Pokies, tables, jackpots, mini games, and live casino games all have their dedicated sections, and within each one, you can also categorise the games by provider and collection. From Le Pharaoh to Gates of Olympus 1000 and Valley of the Gods, all popular games are available for real money wagers and in demo mode. Bonuses: The bonus offerings start with a welcome package that covers your first three deposits with bonus cash and free spins. The maximum prize is A$3,300, along with 300 free spins for popular Pragmatic Play slots. You’ll need to deposit at least A$20 for each of these bonuses, but mind the 40x wagering requirements and A$8 max bet limit when wagering. A high VIP cashback of up to 35% is also available, along with several reload offers. Payment Methods: Betflare makes things interesting for players by offering a wide range of payment options for both deposits and withdrawals. Most deposits start at A$10, which makes the casino a great choice for those on a limited budget. For most cryptocurrencies, you can deposit up to A$1.65 million, which is one of the highest limits we’ve seen. However, we cannot say the same limits were available for withdrawals, as the most we could withdraw in a day was only A$9,000. Betflare Verdict: With one of the biggest selections of pokies we’ve seen in general, not only among new online casinos in Australia, Betflare really didn’t disappoint us. If your sole focus is entertainment, then this is a sure bet. However, we’d also recommend it for its generous bonuses and reliable cashback program, which regularly returns a portion of your lost wagers.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Casabet – Brand-New Australian Casino with 35% Cashback

Source: Supplied

Reasons to Play: ✅ Welcome bonus up to A$3,650 and 350 free spins

✅ Daily cashback up to 35%

✅ Monthly provider tournaments

✅ Over 25 trusted payment options

✅ Massive crypto deposit limits over A$1 million Reasons to Avoid: ❌ Limited withdrawals from bonuses

❌ No phone support Casabet is a dual platform that combines casino games and sports betting, all accessible through the same account and wallet. But that’s not why we decided to include it on our list - it’s the daily cashback up to 35% rewarded in real cash. Casino Games: Casabet offers a diverse range of games, featuring over 6,000 titles sourced from reputable providers such as Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, and Yggdrasil, among others. We loved how the lobby is structured, as it allowed us to find engaging titles without much hassle. Once you create an account, you also have the chance to set specific games as “favourites”, so you don’t have to keep looking for them through the sections. With plenty of pokies, mini games, tables, and live dealer games, you’ll never run out of new options to test. Bonuses: The welcome bonus mirrors that of Rioace, with A$3,650 and 350 free spins for your first five deposits at the casino. Qualifying deposits start at A$20, but you’ll have to complete a 40x rollover on the bonus money and 35x on the free spins to release the funds. This is not necessary with the cashback, as it’s credited in real money, allowing you to request a withdrawal immediately. Most bonuses are available for around 10 days, so there’s no rush to make a fast withdrawal. Payment Methods: We used Apple Pay and Litecoin for most of our transactions here and were pleasantly surprised by how intuitive the entire process felt. Deposits were, of course, instant, while withdrawals took only up to 48 hours to complete. Each payment method has its own transaction limits, but you can expect the most lenient limits to be tied to crypto. At least none of the transfers were burdened by any fees, which is always a plus! Casabet Verdict: Casabet offers real value for those seeking backup in case they experience a losing streak. Not only that, but the platform provides the perfect balance between casino games and sports betting for those who want the best of both worlds, with massive bonuses as the cherry on top.

Article continues below advertisement

5. LuckyVibe – Best New AU Casino for Bonuses

Source: Supplied

Reasons to Play: ✅ Welcome package up to A$5,000 and 300 free spins

✅ Massive selection of instant win games

✅ VIP program with rewards up to A$150,000

✅ Over 7,000 real money casino games

✅ New pokies added daily Reasons to Avoid: ❌ Short validity periods on bonuses

❌ Invitation-only VIP club If you’re looking for the biggest boost for your first few deposits, you’re in the right place. We loved how rewarding the entire experience at LuckyVibe was, starting with the welcome package and moving right into the massive VIP rewards for the most valued members. Casino Games: The lobby at LuckyVibe included 7,000 games when we tested it, and the list of providers included Pragmatic Play, Playson, BGaming, Booming Games, and over 60 other names. Using the advanced filtering options, you can divide games based on the provider you’re interested in, giving you instant access to your desired titles. While the games are not available in demo mode, you can always use minimal wagers to test the gameplay. Bonuses: If we had to identify one thing that makes LuckyVibe stand out, it would be its welcome package. For each qualifying deposit of A$30 or more, you can get a boost of up to A$1,000 or A$1,500 and some free spins. The bonus comes with 40x fair wagering requirements, but has a short validity period of only 3 days, meaning you’ll need to play through your winnings quickly. Once you use the welcome package, you can take advantage of numerous daily offers and a VIP program with substantial winnings, although the latter is only available to select users. Payment Methods: The selection of payment options at this casino is strong, offering Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, Jetonbank, and a diverse range of cryptocurrencies. The higher deposit limits of A$6,000 per transaction are great for high rollers, while withdrawals range from A$3,000 daily to A$7,500 weekly and A$30,000 monthly. This is a bit lower than what we’ve noticed from other brand-new Australian online casinos, but it could still give you enough leeway to withdraw bigger wins. LuckyVibe Verdict: A sleek website design and a massive welcome package are enough to attract the attention of any user. We fell for that, we have to admit, but we didn’t mind a minute of our time spent here. While we would have liked the VIP perks to be available for all players, the casino still offers a great overall experience for Aussies.

Article continues below advertisement

How We Found the Best New Casinos Online in Australia

When we tested the new online casinos presented above, our entire team stuck to the benchmarks we trust and have used for years. If you’re also looking to test some other platforms by yourself, you can also focus on these features to find standout options: Security Features The first order of business is always testing the security features that a casino offers. We don’t care how new it is or how amazing its website is – it has to operate under a valid gambling license that’s displayed transparently on the website. Moreover, we check for strong encryption protocols, mandatory profile verification, two-step authentication, and responsible gambling tools to show us that the casino truly cares about its players. Game Selection We’ve noticed that many players prioritise quantity over quality, but we believe that both are equally important for your overall experience. Think about it like this – what’s the benefit of having thousands of games you can play if they don’t offer fair outcomes or are sluggish? Thus, we recommend that you check the versatility and the providers that offer the games, but also verify that they’ve been certified for fair play. Bonuses & Promotions Although versatility in the offered bonuses is important, we recommend that you focus on something else: the details of the bonus. Who wouldn’t want a big welcome bonus or massive cashback, right? But there’s no point in accepting it if the wagering is sky high and the maximum bonus winnings are limited to a small amount. So, always check the details and then determine which bonuses are worth your time and money. Payment Options We’ve noticed a trend among new Australian online casinos of offering a massive selection of payment options that cover cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, card providers, prepaid cards, bank transfers, and local options commonly used by Aussie players. We love this versatility, but we also recommend being cautious with transaction limits, timeframes, and fees.

Article continues below advertisement

Pros & Cons of Playing at New Online Casinos in Australia

Want to know why you should give brand new online casinos a shot? We have made a list of their top features to show you why they could be a good idea, but we’ll also mention a few shortcomings you should keep in mind: Pros ✅ Big casino bonuses : Did you know that new casinos use massive bonuses to attract new players? Yup, you can find packages in the thousands with batches of free spins tied to some of the most popular games, all for a small deposit.

✅ Modern and versatile games : The lobbies of new online casinos are designed to be entertaining, versatile, and rewarding. Not only did we find casinos with thousands of games, but we also found high payout potentials across the board, so you can really get your wager’s worth.

✅ Mobile optimised platforms : Since the number of mobile casino gamers has been steadily increasing over the years, all new casinos online design their websites to be mobile-friendly while also giving players the chance to download web or native apps.

✅ Crypto integration : Back in the day, gambling licenses didn’t cover cryptocurrencies at all, making it difficult for existing casinos to incorporate them into their cashiers. However, modern casinos now offer full cryptocurrency integration, featuring generous limits and instant withdrawals for cryptocurrency transactions.

✅ Advanced security protocols: Being new doesn’t mean being untrustworthy. To start operating, new casinos must offer some of the most advanced security features, ensuring that players’ funds and information remain protected at all times. Cons ❌ Longer payout processing : Sometimes, new online casinos need time to establish a payout processing protocol that works best, so you might be subjected to prolonged processing times at first.

❌ Unreliable customer support : If the platform is new, the support team may not be educated on the specific offerings and features, resulting in vague answers or promises to provide detailed explanations at a later date.

❌ Missing gambling license: Not seeing the gambling license anywhere? This might be a sign that the casino is yet to receive one, so it’s best that you put off testing it until you can rest assured that a trusted regulatory agency backs its work.

Article continues below advertisement

Payment Methods Available at New AU Casinos

After testing new Australian online casinos for a few months, we’ve noticed that most of them offer a versatile selection of payment methods, but their details can often vary. Here’s what you should know before you make transactions: Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies are accepted at the best new online casinos in Australia, with dozens of coins supported. The options we most commonly encountered were Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, Tron, and several others. The reason we recommend them to interested players is that processing on both deposits and withdrawals is generally completed in just minutes. Card Payments If you’re looking for a familiar and trusted option, you can’t go wrong with cards such as Visa, Mastercard, and Maestro. They are common at Australian online casinos and offer instant deposit processing, with withdrawals generally completing within one to three days. While the limits are suitable for those on a budget as well as the high rollers, some casinos tend to limit their use for withdrawals. Digital Wallets E-wallets might just be the most popular payment methods across the globe, but new online Australian casinos tend to put some restrictions on them. For example, Skrill and Neteller are restricted for direct use, but they can be used through Utorg. If you find an e-wallet you like, you can get instant deposits and quick withdrawal processing within 48 hours, while you generally won’t have to worry about any fees. Prepaid Cards Prepaid cards are the safest option for players who have difficulty limiting their spending at online casinos, since you can only deposit the amount of the voucher and nothing more. This makes them convenient, but an added plus is that they don’t require any of your bank information to make the transfer. Still, you should keep in mind that you can’t use them for withdrawals, so you’ll need an alternative.

Article continues below advertisement

Guide to Bonuses at New Australian Casinos

Bonuses are one of the most exciting things about testing the best new casinos online in Australia, as everyone wants the chance to play more games at the casino’s expense. Some of the bonuses we consider to be the most rewarding are: Welcome bonuses : This is the initial boost you can get upon registration. It’s usually tied to your first deposit or the first few deposits, in the case of welcome packages. You’ll usually receive bonus cash and some free spins, but they will come with wagering requirements and expiry dates you should keep in mind.

Cashback bonuses : Cashback bonuses match the amount of money you’ve lost in the lobby over a period of time. The highest cashback bonus we’ve found is the 35% VIP cashback at Casabet. Nevertheless, most other casinos offer cashback for regular players, often paired with minimal or no wagering requirements.

Reload bonuses : Reloads are deposit match bonuses awarded for deposits after the first one. Some casinos choose to tie these offers to bonus codes that help differentiate between them. They are great for regular players, but can come with game restrictions.

Social media promotions: Sometimes, casinos will reward you for simply following their social media channels. The bonuses offered can come in the form of no deposit or no wager free spins or some bonus cash, although the overall value of these offers is lower than that of deposit match offers.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Casino Games at the Best New Online Casinos

The main difference between each new online casino in Australia is not in the game categories it offers but in the number of games included in each one. Still, it’s essential to know the basics of the games you’ll be offered at these platforms: Online Pokies Online pokies are always the most versatile section at online casinos, with thousands upon thousands of options available. If you’re looking for in-play bonuses, you can test bonus buys, Megaways, cluster pays, and Hold and Win options. For those who prefer traditional pokies, there are always classic three-reel and modern five-reel options covering a wide range of versatile themes. Table Games Similar to pokies, video tables are based on random number generators, which ensure that the outcome of each round is random. This means you don’t have to worry about rigging, regardless of whether you focus on roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, or other types of tables. Just look for an option that fits your budget, and brush up on your knowledge of the game rules. Live Casino Games Live dealer games are the perfect choice for those who crave social interaction while playing from home. These games allow you to connect with other players in real time, while the dealer also leads the gameplay in real time, following your bets and letting you know the outcome of each round as it happens. While standard games like online roulette, blackjack, and poker dominate the live casino lobbies, we also recommend exploring game shows, which combine the thrill of TV shows with online casino gaming. Instant Win Games Instant win games include a few different types of games, including Keno, Plinko, bingo, lotteries, crash games, scratch cards, etc. The popularity of these games stems from the fact that they reveal the outcome of each round in seconds, making them ideal for players seeking a quick gaming session.

Article continues below advertisement

How to Play Responsibly at the Newest Online Casinos

Now that we’ve covered the most important basis of your gambling journey, we also want to tell you how you can stay responsible with your time and money while still having fun at the best new online casinos in Australia for 2025: Manage your bankroll : Determine how much you can afford to spend before you start wagering. If you need help staying within the limits, you can always set deposit, loss, or wager limits on your profile to keep your spending in check.

Limit your gambling time : Even if you feel like you’re one spin away from a big win, don’t overdo it by spending your entire day at the casino. Instead, try to take frequent breaks to clear your mind and set reality checks and cool-offs to remind you when you need to call it a day.

Learn the rules : Whether it’s the rules of the games you focus on or the bonuses you want to claim, being clear about everything from the get-go can help you play more responsibly. From RTP rates to wagering requirements and maximum win limits, review all the details before you start wagering.

Seek professional help: If you notice that you’re having trouble controlling your gambling urges, we recommend seeking professional help from free and anonymous local services. Additionally, consider entering self-exclusion to take a much-needed break from wagering.

Article continues below advertisement

Ready to Try the Best New Online Casinos in Australia?

Choosing the best new online casino in Australia is not a challenging task if you know what you’re looking for. Use our detailed instructions to find the platforms that are definitely worth your time and money, or use the casinos we’ve recommended above for a quick start to your journey. If you’re interested in the best online casino for this year, we recommend Rioace with its massive game library, rewarding bonuses, and convenient transaction limits. However, you won’t make a mistake by joining any of the casinos reviewed above, so don’t hesitate to start your new gaming journey right away! Disclaimer: 18+ only. Gambling for underage players is illegal.

Article continues below advertisement