Benedict Cumberbatch Home Invasion: Armed Intruder Arrested After Breaking Into Actor's North London Home
An armed intruder recently broke into Benedict Cumberbatch’s house while the actor, his wife, and their three children were all home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling incident reportedly took place earlier this month when suspect Jack Bissell, 35, kicked his way into the Doctor Strange star’s $4.3 million North London home.
Bissell is also accused of ripping the intercom off the wall of Cumberbatch’s home and making a series of threats against the 46-year-old actor and his family.
“I know you've moved here!” the suspect, who was armed with a knife, reportedly shouted during the attack. “I hope it burns down!”
It was later revealed that Bissell previously worked as a chef at the popular five-star Beaumont Hotel in Mayfair, England, and that the suspect tore apart the Sherlock star’s garden before hurtling a number of plants at the actor’s garden wall.
“Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them,” a close friend to the Cumberbatch family said after the attack, according to Daily Mail. “Luckily it never went that far.”
“Benedict and Sophie [Hunter] have had many sleepless nights since worrying that they may be targeted again,” the friend continued. “The fact that it was a targeted intrusion makes it a lot more scary.”
Although Bissell fled the scene shortly after the attack, he was reportedly picked up by police after his DNA was found on the broken intercom.
Bissell ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared before the Wood Green Crown Court earlier this month and was subsequently ordered to pay a nearly $300 fine for the incident.
The 35-year-old assailant was also slapped with a three-year restraining order prohibiting him from approaching both the Cumberbatch family and the North London area in which the actor lives.
While it is unclear why Bissell targeted Cumberbatch, court documents revealed that the incident occurred on May 10.
Also shocking are reports that Bissell was previously arrested for theft, three offenses against property, a public order disturbance, and a drug offense.