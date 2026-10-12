Ben Affleck Plays Down Rumors He's Considering Move Into Politics — 'That's a Very Depressing World'

"I just think that’s enormously — I don't know, man, that seems terrible," he explained in a recent interview. "There’s a reason why political stories are often chosen as parables for moral compromise."

"You really get thrust up into the contrast between the ideal version of us and how we should be in our lives and the way it is."

He added that politics “has no appeal" to him, despite his ex-wife Jennifer Garner once championing his cause while they were together.